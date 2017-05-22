Disney/ABC Television Group VP Kevin Brockman joins Second Stage Theater's board of directors

Kevin Brockman, Disney/ABC Television Group’s executive vice president of global communications, has joined Second Stage Theater’s board of directors. The theater company is responsible for producing several recent Broadway hits, including the Tony-nominated Dear Evan Hansen.

“I started my career in theatrical publicity, so joining the Board of Second Stage feels a bit like coming home,” said Brockman in a statement. “I’m honored to be a part of this storied organization and to bring my experience to bear on its behalf.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to the Second Stage Board of Directors,” said Carole Rothman, Second Stage Theatre’s artistic director. “His years of expertise and his many professional relationships in the entertainment industry will be a very welcome asset to our Board, especially as we embark on our first Broadway season.”

Brockman has been working his way up the ABC ladder since he joined in 1997. In his current position, he oversees all corporate, news, and entertainment communications worldwide on behalf of the Disney/ABC Television Group.

Brockman’s theatrical publicity experience includes a number of Broadway and Off-Broadway productions. He previously worked for Radio City Music Hall Productions, where he handled the public relations campaigns for over 350 live concerts and television specials, including Michael Jackson’s legendary Super Bowl XXVII Halftime show.

Second Stage Theater “produces an adventurous range of premieres, musicals, bold new interpretations of contemporary plays, and unique theatrical experiences from America’s most dynamic writers of the 21st century,” per the company’s website. It’s dedicated to finding and nurturing emerging talent and commissioning new work in the hopes of reflecting “the diverse city and the world we live in today.”

Second Stage Theater recently found a permanent home on Broadway at the recently renovated Helen Hayes Theater and will kick off its inaugural Broadway season in March 2018 with Kenneth Lonergan’s (Manchester By the Sea) Lobby Hero. Directed by Trip Cullman, the production stars Michael Cera and Chris Evans, who is making his Broadway debut. Young Jean Lee’s Straight White Men will make its New York debut this season as well.