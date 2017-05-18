Oh, Hello on Broadway is coming to Netflix

Oh, Hello on Broadway will soon be available to Netflix subscribers around the world.

A recorded version of the hit Broadway show will premiere on the streaming service on June 13, EW has confirmed. Co-creator and star Nick Kroll first broke the news on Twitter on Thursday morning with a tweet featuring a GIF of a talking sandwich.

“Oh, Hello on Broadway” stars comedians Kroll and John Mulaney as two strange elderly men, Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland, and the production features a great deal of improv as the comedians riff from a loose script in the 90-minute play. Kroll and Mulaney have been performing these characters since the early-2000s; the duo rose to popularity when they were featured in sketches on Comedy Central’s The Kroll Show.

Their alter-egos became veritable phenomenons when the pair traversed the country in a post-Kroll Show fan tour, playing cities around the U.S., hosting a Bachelor after-show, and popping up on late-night couches. The fan frenzy surrounding these characters propelled them to a slot on Broadway.

OH HELLO ON BROADWAY WILL PREMIERE ON @netflix AROUND THE WORLD JUNE 13th!! pic.twitter.com/tb9VJ8oGfa — nick kroll (@nickkroll) May 18, 2017

The show opened for a limited engagement at the Lyceum Theatre last fall after previously selling out an off-Broadway production. It played to much critical acclaim and extended twice to close on Jan. 22, 2017. Now, audiences around the world who didn’t get the chance to catch the play in New York will be able to view it in their living rooms.