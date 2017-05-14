Former FBI Director James Comey spotted at performance of hit musical Fun Home

Just days after being fired by President Donald Trump, former FBI Director James Comey was spotted at a performance of Fun Home in Washington, D.C. over the weekend.

In one of his first public appearances since the high-profile dismissal, Comey and his wife, Patrice Comey, attended a matinee performance of the award-winning musical during its national tour.

Comey and his wife posed for a photo with the company of the show after the performance at the National Theater.

Today James Comey and his wife Patrice joined us at #FunHome in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/W5HLrgKaPi — Fun Home (@funhomemusical) May 13, 2017

Fun Home won the Tony Award for best new musical in 2015. The musical is a true story that revolves around the life of Alison Bechdel, a lesbian cartoonist, and features flashbacks to her childhood and reflections of her past in an attempt to understand her father’s suicide. Fun Home had the first all-female writing team to win the Tony Award for best original score.

Trump fired Comey on May 9, citing his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server as reason for his dismissal. However, Democrats — and some Republicans — have questioned Trump’s motives for firing Comey, since the former FBI director was also investigating whether the Trump campaign had colluded with Russian officials to help influence the 2016 U.S. election.

Barbara Whitman, one of the show’s lead producers, told the New York Times that Comey and his wife had bought tickets a while ago, and that their daughter had inspired them to see it.

“Their daughter saw the tour in Chicago and told them they had to see it,” Whitman told the Times. “They were wiping away the tears as they came backstage to meet the cast. He said something to the effect of it was the best thing they could have picked for their first outing.”

Comey is not the only government official to go to the theater after enduring a public setback. Hillary Clinton has been spotted at a host of Broadway shows over the last several months since losing the 2016 election, including Sunset Boulevard and the final performance of The Color Purple.

This article originally appeared in Time.com