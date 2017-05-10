Clue stage adaptation to tour in 2018

It was Miss Scarlet on the stage with the candlestick!

Clue will tour North America beginning in 2018 in a newly developed stage play. Based on the 1985 cult classic film, which itself was inspired by the popular Hasbro board game, Clue recently premiered at the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

Producers describe the show as a “murder mystery comedy thriller” that follows six guests at a mysterious dinner party where they find themselves implicated as murder suspects when their host turns up dead. Led by Wadsworth, the butler, Miss Peacock, Mr. Green, Colonel Mustard, and other guests attempt to find the killer as the body count builds. Following in the footsteps of the film, the project bills itself as a “comedy whodunit.”

The play features musical elements and was directed in its world premiere by Hunter Foster, Tony nominee for a 2003 Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors.

Based on the Paramount film, the stage show is adapted by original screenwriter Jonathan Lynn with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. Work Light Productions (RENT, Mamma Mia!, Motown The Musical) and The Araca Group (Urinetown, Wicked) will produce, in association with Aged in Wood and Michael Barra.