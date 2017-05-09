See Andrew Garfield in Angels in America without going to London

Andrew Garfield fans no longer have to cross the pond to see the Social Network star in Angels in America.

Garfield headlines the National Theatre 25th anniversary revival of Tony Kushner’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama that opened to rave reviews last week. Today, the National announced plans for the production to join its slate of popular National Theatre Live broadcasts in cinemas across the globe.

The two-part epic will be broadcast live on two consecutive Thursdays in July. Part One: Millennium Approaches will broadcast live to movie theaters in the U.S. and around the world on Thursday, July 20, while Part Two: Perestroika will screen on Thursday, July 27. The production, which also features Tony Award-winner Nathan Lane as notorious right-wing attorney Roy Cohn, was directed by Tony and Olivier Award-winner Marianne Elliott.

The revival of Tony Kushner’s searing look at the AIDS crisis — considered a seminal work in the history of theater — brings the drama home to the National Theatre, where Parts One and Two made their London debut in 1992 and 1993 respectively before moving to Broadway as a two-part play. The revival sold out within a few hours of tickets going on sale.

Theater enthusiasts around the world who attend the Angels in America cinema broadcasts are in for a long haul, as Part One runs three hours and 30 minutes with two intermissions and Part Two is approximately four hours with two intermissions.

National Theatre Live has been bringing live stage productions to 2,500 venues in over 60 countries since 2009. Other upcoming broadcasts include a production of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf starring Imelda Staunton and Obsession starring Jude Law.

Click here to find a broadcast near you.