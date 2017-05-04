Jane the Virgin star to lead Mamma Mia! at the Hollywood Bowl

Trend alert: Rogelio de la Vega loves projects about questionable paternity.

Jane the Virgin’s Jaime Camil is the first actor announced for the Hollywood Bowl’s annual star-packed summer production, which this year has selected the world-famous ABBA jukebox musical Mamma Mia!.

Camil will play Sam Carmichael, one of three men invited to the destination wedding of a Greek hipster who hopes to discover whether one of them impregnated her mother two decades earlier. Upon his arrival, architect Sam sparks the most chemistry with said mother, Donna, and is generally the most classically handsome of the trio. Pierce Brosnan played the character in the movie version, but we don’t really talk about that.

In addition to his standout turn as Rogelio on The CW’s Jane the Virgin, Camil has also appeared on Broadway twice — once, in the 2005 play Latinologues, and recently in 2016 as Billy Flynn in the long-running Chicago.

Mamma Mia! will be directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall and conducted by David Holcenberg; the production will play the Hollywood Bowl July 28 through July 30.

Unlike other regional productions, the reason for the Hollywood Bowl’s particular popularity is the nature of its often broad and starry cast: Folks who might not have the time to trip the lights on Broadway for a lengthy stay, but who can spare a few weeks out of their L.A.-based schedule for this one-weekend-only run. The result is wild, wonderful casting like Kristen Bell in Hair, Christian Slater and Craig Robinson in Spamalot, Nick Jonas and John Stamos in Hairspray, and the time Brooke Shields directed Ashlee Simpson and Lucy Lawless in Chicago.