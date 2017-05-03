Playbill, Paley Center honor TV musical adaptations with screening series

Put on your Sunday clothes and head to the Paley Center.

Playbill is partnering with the Paley Center for Media to celebrate the upcoming Tony Awards, Broadway’s biggest night. Musical theater fans in New York and Los Angeles are invited to visit the Paley Center every Sunday in May to enjoy screenings of a selection of live television musicals.

Long before NBC and Fox revived the live television musical format, Broadway came into American homes with a series of small screen musical adaptations — the most famous being Rodgers and Hammerstein’s only collaboration specifically for television, the 1957 telecast of Cinderella featuring a 21-year old Julie Andrews. This and several other live musicals will join a series of free screenings throughout the month of May.

The series will also include a screening of a 1993 Hollywood Bowl concert that pays tribute to Broadway composer and lyricist Jerry Herman, who is back on Broadway this season with a Tony-nominated revival of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler. The concert features performances of Herman’s most beloved songs from the Los Angeles Philharmonic and a string of Broadway greats, including Rita Moreno, Leslie Uggams, Lorna Luft, and Carol Channing.

Also featured are screenings of live television adaptations of Broadway classics Wonderful Town, Kiss Me, Kate, Once Upon a Mattress and a recording of the stage adaptation (seen on Broadway in 1989) of the Judy Garland MGM hit Meet Me in St. Louis.

Visit the Paley Center website for more information. The full schedule is as follows:

Wonderful Town

May 7 at 12:15 PM (ET/PT)

Hallmark Hall of Fame: Kiss Me, Kate

May 7 at 2:30 PM (ET/PT)

Broadway on Showtime: Purlie

May 14 at 12:15 PM (ET/PT)

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella

May 14 at 3 PM (ET/PT)

Once Upon a Mattress

May 21 at 12:15 PM (ET/PT)

Jerry Herman’s Broadway at the Bowl

May 21 at 2 PM (ET/PT)

George M!

May 28 at 12:15 PM (ET/PT)

Meet Me in St. Louis

May 28 at 2 PM (ET/PT)