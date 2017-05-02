Here’s a video of young Lin-Manuel Miranda singing ‘It’s Gonna Be Me’

The end of April has come and gone, which means, much like the tulips and daffodils outside, the “It’s Gonna Be May” memes are starting to fade. Former *NSYNC member and eternal good sport Justin Timberlake heralded the beginning of May with a self-referential tweet, but now, Lin-Manuel Miranda is doing a little celebrating of his own.

On Twitter, the Hamilton mastermind shared a 16-year-old video of his college-aged self performing at a 2001 Wesleyan University talent show. Specifically, it’s a Latin-inspired medley of pop hits, beginning with — you guessed it — *NSYNC’s “It’s Gonna Be Me.”

From there, Miranda launches into everything from an overdramatic rendition of Britney Spears’ “Oops!… I Did It Again” to a passionate cover of Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name.”