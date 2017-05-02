In June, the American Theatre Wing will toast the best of Broadway at this year’s Tony Awards. Ahead of the ceremony, which takes place on June 11, it’s time to find out who’ll be up for those accolades.
Nominations are being announced Tuesday morning for the 71st annual Tonys, with potential contenders including musicals like Dear Evan Hansen, Groundhog Day, and Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, as well as plays such as Significant Other, Present Laughter, and Six Degrees of Separation.
Tony nominee Christopher Jackson (Hamilton, In the Heights) and Tony winner Jane Krakowski (most recently on Broadway in last year’s revival of She Loves Me) are revealing the nominees live from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.
Kevin Spacey will take on hosting duties at the Tony Awards ceremony, airing live on CBS from New York’s Radio City Music Hall. He follows in the footsteps of James Corden, who hosted last year’s Hamilton-heavy show.
This post will be updated as nominations are announced. Watch the announcement live-stream above, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET, and keep an eye out for the list of nominees below.
