Disney has found Anna and Elsa once more.

Patti Murin will star as Anna alongside Caissie Levy as Elsa in Disney Theatrical Productions’ upcoming Broadway musical Frozen, which will open at New York’s St. James Theatre in the spring of 2018 following a tryout in Denver this summer.

Joining the primary duo are Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, Greg Hildreth as Olaf, John Riddle as Hans, and Robert Creighton as the Duke of Weselton.

As the sibling princesses who anchored Disney’s 2013 animated phenomenon, Murin and Levy are both Broadway veterans with a host of credits proving their vocal chops for the likely demanding roles. Murin is best known for Lysistrata Jones and Xanadu, while Levy has originated and reprised parts in Ghost and the recent revivals of Les Miserables and Hair. (Another fun bit: Both actors appeared at separate times in Wicked, with Murin as Glinda and Levy as Elphaba.)

In creative news, Tony winner Rob Ashford (Thoroughly Modern Millie, How to Succeed, Curtains) has also boarded the development team as the show’s choreographer; he’ll re-team with Frozen director Michael Grandage, with whom he’s crafted a decade’s worth of shows. Ashford will replace previously announced choreographer Christopher Gattelli (Newsies).

Frozen on Broadway will feature music and lyrics by the film’s composers, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, with a book by the film’s screenwriter and co-director Jennifer Lee. The show will make its world premiere in August at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.