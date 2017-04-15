Groundhog Day star Andy Karl injured during Broadway preview

Andy Karl, the star of Broadway’s Groundhog Day, was injured Friday night during a preview performance of the new musical.

The injury halted the show for about 15 minutes, after which Karl — a two-time Tony nominee who plays arrogant weatherman Phil Connors — returned to the stage and finished the performance with the help of a cane.

“At approximately 10:30 in the second act of Groundhog Day, during the song ‘Philanthropy,’ Andy Karl injured himself during the performance and left the stage,” producers said in a statement late Friday. “The show was stopped. Andy insisted on finishing the show and after a 15-minute break went on stage with a cane. Following the performance Andy was taken to see a doctor. We will update you on further news as we hear it.”

@ChrisNashawaty Had to lean on cane for the last 20 mins. Standing O. Very emotional. Total pro. — chris nashawaty (@ChrisNashawaty) April 15, 2017

Something went wrong at "Groundhog Day." House lights went up. Call for a Dr. Looked like one of the stunts in the second act went awry. — Andrea Kannapell (@AKannapell) April 15, 2017

What a night at the theatre—Andy Karl, the terrific lead in "Groundhog Day," injured his leg in the 2nd act and came back to finish. pic.twitter.com/qeaSujpkp2 — Nancy Franklin (@nancyfranklin) April 15, 2017

Injury at "Groundhog Day" tonight was leading man Andy Karl, who finished show limping and got a standing o. Emotional for cast, audience. — Rob Kahn (@RobertKahn) April 15, 2017

In an Instagram post Saturday morning, Karl told fans that he hurt his knee and would be seeing a specialist before determining when he can return to the stage. “Finishing the show for all the [Groundhog Day] fans and audience members was something I had to do. Thank you all for hanging in there. The last song ‘Seeing You’ was for you guys. Thank you for your support.”

Producers also announced Saturday that the day’s matinee performance is canceled and that actor Andrew Call will play Phil Connors in that evening’s show. They did not say when Karl is expected to return.

Karl’s injury came just days before Groundhog Day is scheduled to officially open on Broadway this Monday. The show, which is adapted from the 1993 movie of the same name, played in London before coming to New York, and last week was named best new musical at Britain’s Olivier Awards, while Karl took the award for best actor in a musical.