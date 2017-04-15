Groundhog Day star Andy Karl injured during Broadway preview

Andy Karl, the star of Broadway’s Groundhog Day, was injured Friday night during a preview performance of the new musical.
The injury halted the show for about 15 minutes, after which Karl — a two-time Tony nominee who plays arrogant weatherman Phil Connors — returned to the stage and finished the performance with the help of a cane.
“At approximately 10:30 in the second act of Groundhog Day, during the song ‘Philanthropy,’ Andy Karl injured himself during the performance and left the stage,” producers said in a statement late Friday. “The show was stopped. Andy insisted on finishing the show and after a 15-minute break went on stage with a cane. Following the performance Andy was taken to see a doctor. We will update you on further news as we hear it.”
In an Instagram post Saturday morning, Karl told fans that he hurt his knee and would be seeing a specialist before determining when he can return to the stage. “Finishing the show for all the [Groundhog Day] fans and audience members was something I had to do. Thank you all for hanging in there. The last song ‘Seeing You’ was for you guys. Thank you for your support.”
Hi everyone…So, within 5 minutes of getting into the ER waiting room, the word "philanthropist" was on the plaque in front of me and this clock fell off the wall and nearly hit me. Is it irony that I was doing the "philanthropy" number when I fell? Or is it Karma for beating up clocks in the commercials? I'm home now and I have no broken bones but tweaked my knee after a poorly landed leap frog. Finishing the show for all the @groundhogdaybwy fans and audience members was something I had to do. Thank you all for hanging in there. The last song "Seeing You" was for you guys. Thank you for your support. I'm gonna get it looked at by specialist before I go back on stage, but know I love this show and this company and everyone that supports me more than you'll ever know. @orfeh and I are overwhelmed by the concern & love you've shown us. #theshowmustgoon ❤👍🏻🎉😮😡
Producers also announced Saturday that the day’s matinee performance is canceled and that actor Andrew Call will play Phil Connors in that evening’s show. They did not say when Karl is expected to return.
Karl’s injury came just days before Groundhog Day is scheduled to officially open on Broadway this Monday. The show, which is adapted from the 1993 movie of the same name, played in London before coming to New York, and last week was named best new musical at Britain’s Olivier Awards, while Karl took the award for best actor in a musical.