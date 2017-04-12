Glee alum Amber Riley performs Dreamgirls showstopper at Olivier Awards

Amber Riley’s not going anywhere, and neither should you before watching this.

The former Glee star brought down the house at London’s Olivier Awards this weekend when she performed “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going” from Dreamgirls.

Riley is currently starring as Effie White in the musical at the Savoy Theatre in London’s West End. She won the Olivier Award (the British equivalent of a Tony) for Best Actress in a musical and has earned rave reviews for her performance as the lead singer of a Supremes-esque girl group who finds herself sidelined as they rise to fame.

The song closes the first act as a ferocious plea to the trio and her lover, the band’s manager Curtis (Joe Aaron Reed). Watch Riley’s show-stopping performance below.

The original Effie White, Jennifer Holliday, had nothing but praise for Riley following the performance. “Congrats @MsAmberPRiley on UR WIN! Over 35yrs since Dreamgirls, I watched you perform tonite & You gave me chills- SO PROUD!” she wrote on Twitter.

Congrats @MsAmberPRiley on

UR WIN! @OlivierAwards

Over 35yrs since Dreamgirls,

I watched you perform tonite &

You gave me chills- SO PROUD!💖 — JENNIFER HOLLIDAY (@LadyJHOLLIDAY) April 10, 2017

Multiple Tony winner and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda thanked the 31-year-old on Twitter for “ripping the roof off the Royal Albert Hall,” also congratulating her on her win.

Hey @MsAmberPRiley thank you for ripping the roof off the Royal Albert Hall tonight. Congrats on your win! — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 9, 2017

She may have an Olivier award to her name and the power to bring down the house with a vocal performance, but like the rest of us, Riley still doesn’t have tickets to Miranda’s hit show. She seized the moment, asking him the million-dollar question. “Can a sista get some tickets to Hamilton” she posed on Twitter, using the hashtag #notthrowingawaymyshot.

@Lin_Manuel Thank you for being an inspiration to me and many others….can a sista get some tickets to Hamilton 👀 #notthrowingawaymyshot 🤣 — Amber Patrice Riley (@MsAmberPRiley) April 10, 2017

Riley rose to fame as Mercedes Jones on Ryan Murphy’s Glee, which aired on Fox from 2009 to 2015. She scored the role when she was asked to sing “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going” in her audition, a song she subsequently performed on the thirteenth episode of the first season.