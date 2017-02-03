Lin-Manuel Miranda calls Trump's immigration ban 'deeply un-American'

Lin-Manuel Miranda says he’s been humbled to see his lyrics go from the stage to the streets in protest of President Donald Trump and his immigration ban, which the Hamilton creator finds “deeply un-American.”

Speaking to the Huffington Post on Thursday, Miranda said Trump’s controversial week-old executive order — which blocks citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. — goes “against the fundamental freedom of religion in our Constitution.”

Miranda therefore expressed appreciation that songs like “History Has Its Eyes on You” (from Hamilton) and “Immigrants, We Get the Job Done” (from the Hamilton Mixtape) have found their way onto placards at marches and protests.

“I can’t tell you what that does to me as a writer to see a line [I wrote], and what it means for the conversation, in this moment in history,” Miranda said. He added, “When you’re making something, you don’t control what happens [in response]. You can only control the thing you make. So to see it ripple back in that way, it’s very moving and very humbling.”

The multitalented composer, lyricist, and actor also spoke about the importance of supporting the arts at a time when Trump is reportedly looking to slash arts funding.

“It’s so important that the arts have attention in our education,” Miranda said. “It certainly saved my life. I don’t know where I would be without the amazing arts education I got at a public school. I certainly wouldn’t be talking to you. So, we’re going to have to fight to protect it.”

Read more from Miranda at the Huffington Post.