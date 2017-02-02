Hillary Clinton's visit to Broadway's In Transit met with cheers

The audience of the Broadway musical In Transit greeted Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton with cheers and applause on Wednesday night.

As shown in video posted to the show’s YouTube channel, an attendee shouted, “We love you Hillary” before the crowd erupted in a unified chant.

Cast member Telly Leung also posted a short video to Instagram, showing Clinton addressing a small gathering. “We can’t stop standing up for what we believe in and what we care about,” she said. “It’s just too important.”

In Transit is an a cappella show about the intertwining lives of 11 New Yorkers at a time when their careers, love lives, and familial relationships are in flux.

Following the show, the Clintons were invited up on stage to take photos with the cast.

“Honored to have @billclinton & @HillaryClinton at @InTransitBway. Thank you for coming & THANK YOU for your service,” Leung tweeted.

The cast of @InTransitBway welcomed @HillaryClinton and @BillClinton to the stage last night after the show! pic.twitter.com/zziqRvtyyK — In Transit Broadway (@InTransitBway) February 2, 2017

We just had the most wonderful dream at @InTransitBway … and @HillaryClinton was there…and @billclinton was there… pic.twitter.com/XNdBL4p1G5 — In Transit Writers (@InTransitTweet) February 2, 2017

Honored to have @billclinton & @HillaryClinton at @InTransitBway. Thank you for coming & THANK YOU for your service. #StrongerTogether — Telly Leung (@tellyleung) February 2, 2017

Watch Clinton’s entrance in the video above.