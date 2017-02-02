Dear Evan Hansen to mark cast recording release with online listening party

You don’t have to be alone when you first get your hands on the Dear Evan Hansen cast recording.

The official soundtrack for the hit Broadway musical drops Friday at midnight, and the show is celebrating with an online listening party featuring members of the Evan Hansen creative team.

As soon as the digital album is released, fans can queue up their download or stream and head over to the Dear Evan Hansen Facebook page, which will be live-streaming a video with visual song commentary from songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and music supervisor Alex Lacamoire.

Dear Evan Hansen stars Ben Platt in the title role, as a lonely teen whose life gets upended after he writes a pivotal letter that impacts everyone around him. The show has become one of Broadway’s hottest tickets. Its songwriters, Pasek and Paul, also wrote lyrics for the Oscar-nominated awards season frontrunner La La Land.

A few songs from the production have been previewed online ahead of the full soundtrack’s debut, including the emotional Act 1 finale, “You Will Be Found,” which can be heard above.