Glenn Close is 'terrified' about reprising Sunset Boulevard role on Broadway

Back in 1995, Glenn Close won a Tony Award for starring in composer Andrew Lloyd Webber’s stage musical version of Sunset Boulevard and, last year, scored further acclaim for reprising the role of faded silent movie actress Norma Desmond in London’s West End. But the six-time Academy Award nominee admits to being unnerved at the prospect of bringing Desmond back to the Great White Way, where Sunset Boulevard begins its 16-week run at the Palace Theatre in previews this Thursday before opening on Feb. 9.

“I’m terrified!,” Close tells EW. “I don’t take anything for granted, I really don’t, you know. I mean, I had a whole ocean separating me from New York when I did it in London, and that was kind of a comfort. For me it’s very much a coming home and — we’ll see, we’ll see.”

One thing audiences will see when the musical reopens on Broadway is Close’s wardrobe from the original show, which was designed by triple Oscar-winner Anthony Powell.

“I have an extensive costume collection,” says the actress. “So, they were all there. Perfectly preserved! And the wigs. The wigs I’m wearing are 22-years-old.”