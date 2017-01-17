Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Theater

Aladdin's Genie James Monroe Iglehart joining cast of Hamilton

@madelineraynor_

Updated

Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic

James Monroe Iglehart is trading magical powers for political ones.

The actor, who brought the house down as Genie in the original Broadway cast of Aladdin, will step into the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton, it was announced Tuesday. Seth Stewart currently plays the part.

Iglehart earned a 2014 Tony Award for his standout performance in Aladdin, which included the show-stopping numbers “Friend Like Me” and “Prince Ali.” He also appeared in Broadway’s Memphis and played Coriolanus Burt on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

The actor will join the revolution in mid April. There is no exact date yet for his debut, but he’s already getting into character — name-checking Jefferson’s song “What’d I Miss” in his tweet about the news:

See Also...

Comments

More from EW