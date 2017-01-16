Taran Killam shares photo in costume as Hamilton’s new King George

For Hamilton fans asking “what comes next?” after the Broadway smash’s most recent King George, Rory O’Malley, performed his last show Sunday, Taran Killam has an answer.

The former Saturday Night Live star, who will take over the role starting on Tuesday, shared a photo of himself in the mad king’s regal wardrobe on Instagram Monday.

“King me. Tomorrow’s forecast: Reign. #Ramilton,” the star punnily captioned the image.

A photo posted by Taran Killam (@tarzannoz) on Jan 16, 2017 at 10:48am PST

While you might be saying, “I know him,” it’s not from Broadway — Killam will be making his Great White Way debut in the hip-hop musical, though he is an experienced musical theater actor. And if you’re perplexed and wondering if they’re going to keep on replacing whoever’s in charge, the answer is yes: Killam will be the fifth actor to wear the crown, after Brian d’Arcy James, Jonathan Groff, Andrew Rannells, and O’Malley.

On Saturday, the production shared a digital #Ham4Ham video of Killam’s “coronation,” as O’Malley steps aside to play the monarch on the show’s first national tour and Killam ascends the throne in the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

Groff previously performed the same ritual in April, when O’Malley assumed the role.