On Tuesday, President Barack Obama addressed the nation for the last time as president, and now, the cast of Hamilton is here to teach the rest of us how to say goodbye.

In March, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and the stars of the show visited the White House to host a student workshop and Q&A, as well as perform selections from the hit musical for President Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, and other White House staff. Now, with Obama’s days in office dwindling, the show has released a full-length video of Christopher Jackson and Miranda performing “One Last Time,” which chronicles George Washington’s decision to step down as president.

Throughout the performance, the camera frequently cuts to the president, vice president, and first lady in the audience, and as Jackson holds the final note, Obama can be seen mouthing “whoa” and leading the audience in a standing ovation.

“What an incredible gift these folks have given to the United States of America,” the president tells the audience afterward. “It is rare where a piece of art can remind us about what’s best in ourselves, and that’s what these guys have done, and that is a great gift.”

Last year, EW spoke to cast members Daveed Diggs and Jonathan Groff about the Washington trip, and both of them reflected on how that rendition of “One Last Time” was not only their personal favorite moment from the White House performance, but the most powerful.

“Obama, Chris Jackson, George Washington. It was such a trip,” Diggs told EW. “And he was singing ‘One Last Time’! He was singing to a final term president about the first final term president — about the decision to make that a thing. Really like, the most American thing we have about our process. The tears all over the building were so real.”

Watch the full performance of “One Last Time” above, and see other excerpts from the Hamilton White House performance here.