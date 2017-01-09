Chicago’s production of Hamilton has a casting surprise the size of the titular politician’s ego. Wayne Brady will star in the production for a limited time as Aaron Burr, the actor and singer confirmed Monday.

“I’ve been dying to tell you guys!!” Brady tweeted. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda was also excited to share the news: “I HAVE ALSO BEEN DYING TO TELL THEM WAYNE.”

Leslie Odom Jr. was the original Burr in the Broadway production. His performance won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, besting Miranda for the honor.

Brady is best known as a regular star of the improv show Whose Line Is It Anyway? in addition to hosting the game show Let’s Make A Deal. From 2015 to 2016, Brady starred in Broadway’s Kinky Boots as Simon and Lola.

Broadway’s Hamilton has also recently added a big crossover name to its cast: Former Saturday Night Live player Taran Killam will play King George III starting Jan. 17.

Brady will replace Joshua Henry as Chicago’s Burr; Henry will reprise the role for Hamilton‘s national tour.

Brady will star from Jan. 17 through April 9.