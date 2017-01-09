David Byrne’s next musical is about Joan of Arc

Following the massive success of 2013’s Imelda Marcos-focused Here Lies Love, former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne is moving forward with his next musical about another fiery historical figure.

Joan of Arc: Into the Fire, a unique new rock musical following the life of the French saint, will feature a book, music, and lyrics by Byrne, is set to make its world premiere at the Public Theater on March 15. The official press description for the show calls it “a thrilling and provocative new show” that “explores the electrifying, meteoric rise of Joan of Arc through the lens of a one-of-a-kind rock musical concert.”

Prior to the beginning of previews on Feb. 14, Joan of Arc: Into the Fire has already been extended by two weeks through April 16.

Director Alex Timbers and choreographer Steven Hoggett will helm the show, which stars Jo Lampert as Joan alongside a cast including Terence Archie (Warwick), James Brown III (Priest, Judge), Jonathan Burke (Priest, Judge), Rodrick Covington (Priest, Judge), Sean Allan Krill (Bishop Cauchon), Mike McGowan (La Tremouille), Mary Kate Morrissey (Female Standby), Adam Perry (Priest, Judge), John Schiappa (Priest, Judge), Kyle Selig (Dauphin, King Charles), and Michael James Shaw (Baudricourt).

The show’s creative team includes scenic designer Chris Barreca, sound designer Cody Spencer, projection designer Darrel Maloney, lighting designer Justin Townsend, and costume designer Clint Ramos.