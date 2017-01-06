Jimmy Buffett bringing Margaritaville musical to Broadway in spring 2018

Jimmy Buffett is setting sail for Broadway.

The laid-back troubadour’s upcoming musical Escape to Margaritaville, which will feature both original tunes and classic Buffett songs, is targeting a Broadway debut in spring 2018, producers announced Friday. The show has also added pre-Broadway stops in New Orleans and Houston, scheduled for this year.

As previously announced, the show will debut this May in San Diego and hit Chicago in November.

With an original story by co-book writers Greg Garcia (My Name Is Earl) and Mike O’Malley (Survivor’s Remorse, Shameless), Escape to Margaritaville centers on a roguish bartender and aspiring singer who falls for a beautiful tourist. Christopher Ashley is directing, and casting will be announced shortly.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to make it to Broadway!” Buffett said in a statement. He also tweeted that he was “so stoked” about the announcement.

so stoked about this announcement https://t.co/EVV4pp8KWG — Jimmy Buffett (@jimmybuffett) January 6, 2017