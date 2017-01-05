Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are getting a traditional Broadway tribute.

On Friday, Jan. 6, the day of their memorial service, Broadway will dim its light to memorialize the two late stars, the Broadway League announced Thursday. The marquees of Broadway theaters will be dimmed at 7:45 p.m. for one minute. Both women made an impact on Broadway: Reynolds, a musical theater actress, made her Broadway debut in 1973 in the musical Irene, along with daughter Fisher. Reynolds later appeared in the musical revue Debbie. Fisher wrote and acted in her solo show, Wishful Drinking, which she later adapted into the 2008 book.

“Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher were entertainment legends who delighted fans around the world on stage, on screen and on the page. Their unmistakable bond and ability to make audiences laugh, cry, sing and think will be remembered by all those they touched,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League, in a statement. “Our sincere thoughts are with their family, friends, colleagues and fans.”