Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2016 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Theater

Hamilton tickets were a big hit as Christmas gifts

@gerradhall

Posted on

They won’t say no to this.

In years past, the Easy Bake Oven, Cabbage Patch Kids, Tickle Me Elmo, Furby, and Nintendo Wii have topped the list of most-wanted Christmas gifts. For 2016, however, a lot of people wanted something especially difficult to come by — tickets to Hamilton.

That’s exactly what some people got, though, and to say they are satisfied with their present is an understatement — they appropriately freaked out. Fans of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical have good reason to appreciate the coveted commodity: Tickets for the Broadway production have sold out well into 2017; the Chicago production, which premiered last week, is sold out for the majority of the next year; and a national tour launching March 10 in San Francisco, with plans for stops in more than a dozen other cities, is also selling out quickly where tickets are already available.

Alas, lots of people will be going to the room where it happens. See below a sampling of excited, tear-filled reactions.

 

See Also...

Comments

More from EW