They won’t say no to this.

In years past, the Easy Bake Oven, Cabbage Patch Kids, Tickle Me Elmo, Furby, and Nintendo Wii have topped the list of most-wanted Christmas gifts. For 2016, however, a lot of people wanted something especially difficult to come by — tickets to Hamilton.

That’s exactly what some people got, though, and to say they are satisfied with their present is an understatement — they appropriately freaked out. Fans of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical have good reason to appreciate the coveted commodity: Tickets for the Broadway production have sold out well into 2017; the Chicago production, which premiered last week, is sold out for the majority of the next year; and a national tour launching March 10 in San Francisco, with plans for stops in more than a dozen other cities, is also selling out quickly where tickets are already available.

Alas, lots of people will be going to the room where it happens. See below a sampling of excited, tear-filled reactions.

@Lin_Manuel when you get @HamiltonMusical tickets for Christmas and you and your mom both get emotional pic.twitter.com/C7fSw72Ajd — haylee (@HaayleeCaameron) December 27, 2016

@Lin_Manuel I finally got tickets to Hamilton! Can't wait to see it! Especially @_mandygonzalez! Here's my reaction lol! pic.twitter.com/0r2ZIt2zSW — Megan 💜 (@mks405) December 25, 2016