Carrie Fisher was planning a Wishful Drinking stage sequel

Between her decades-spanning role as Leia Organa in Star Wars, her trenchant writing on the page and for the screen, and her live-wire stage presence, Carrie Fisher was a fount of creativity until her unexpected death at age 60 on Tuesday, days after suffering a heart attack.

Among her projects in the works at the time of her passing was a sequel to her well-regarded one-woman show Wishful Drinking, which debuted at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles in 2006 before making its way to Broadway.

EW has confirmed that Fisher, director Josh Ravetch, and the Geffen had recently agreed to move forward with a follow-up to the autobiographical stage production, to be titled Wishful Drinking Strikes Back: From Star Wars to, uh, Star Wars!

The original Wishful Drinking was a revealing, irreverent recollection of Fisher’s personal and professional ups and downs, and it was adapted into a book and an HBO documentary.

In a review of the show for EW, Chris Willman wrote, “Fisher is so gifted as both a standup comic and actress, and so good at segues between non sequiturs, that you may not notice (or, more importantly, care) that her show is basically a drolly hysterical collection of unrelated short-short-short stories. It certainly begs a sequel or two.”

The Geffen also released statement Tuesday that said, “All of us at the Geffen Playhouse are devastated by the news of the passing of our dear friend and alum, Carrie Fisher. She was a wickedly funny force of nature and it was a privilege and a pleasure to have her on our stage. We send our love to her family and friends as we all mourn this tremendous loss.”