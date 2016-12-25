Lin-Manuel Miranda offers up mixtape of holiday songs on Twitter

Lin-Manuel Miranda continued to prove that he’s non-stop on Christmas Day, using his Twitter account to share what the Hamilton creator called a “holiday mixthread” of seasonal songs.
Miranda started with The Jackson 5’s “Someday at Christmas,” and also shared Run DMC’s “Christmas in Hollis,” Hector Lavoe’s “Asalto de Navidad,” and Justin Bieber and Busta Rhymes’ take on “Little Drummer Boy” among other tracks.
In addition to the playlist, Miranda also shared videos from a car trip with his mother, which included a “12 Days of Christmas” singalong.