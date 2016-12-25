Lin-Manuel Miranda offers up mixtape of holiday songs on Twitter

Lin-Manuel Miranda continued to prove that he’s non-stop on Christmas Day, using his Twitter account to share what the Hamilton creator called a “holiday mixthread” of seasonal songs.

Miranda started with The Jackson 5’s “Someday at Christmas,” and also shared Run DMC’s “Christmas in Hollis,” Hector Lavoe’s “Asalto de Navidad,” and Justin Bieber and Busta Rhymes’ take on “Little Drummer Boy” among other tracks.

While my son plays with cars I'm a make you a holiday mixthread: https://t.co/ItXZOKbzj2 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 25, 2016

#HolidayMixThread This was my jam in elementary school chorus. I sang "Sov" 16 times in a row: https://t.co/i4tNyhD85m — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 25, 2016

#HolidayMixThread On that note, Here's an MLK carol by our beloved elementary school music teacher Barbara Ames: https://t.co/ng52U5DjHt — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 25, 2016

#HolidayMixThread This one goes out to @Vegalteno and 🇵🇷, for whom Hector Lavoe IS Christmas: https://t.co/L6hBJkz1QV — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 25, 2016

#HolidayMixThread Bieber & Busta on Drummer Boy?! I think YES https://t.co/imqCer5HgG — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 25, 2016

In addition to the playlist, Miranda also shared videos from a car trip with his mother, which included a “12 Days of Christmas” singalong.