Susan Sarandon says she 'alienated' women in Hollywood by not supporting Hillary Clinton

Susan Sarandon sat down with UnREAL star Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman for an illuminating conversation about her feelings of otherness in Hollywood, much of it born from her disavowal of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

In an exclusive clip from the next episode of his podcast, JBC Presents: Conversations With Others, Bowyer-Chapman speaks with Sarandon about her long history of outspoken activism — and how her staunch refusal to support Clinton’s campaign put her at odds with Hollywood’s status quo.

Though she says she felt welcomed by the women championing the #MeToo movement, Sarandon explains, “I definitely alienated a lot of people by not supporting Hillary Clinton. That was an industry decision, and I was not, and a few other people were not, part of that group. …[It] was clear that some people that are in this industry took it very personally.”

She cites visiting Nicaragua in 1984 as a moment of controversy in her career, but that the 2016 election “drew the line in the sand very deeply.” “[It] wasn’t anything to do with [Clinton] personally, it all had to do with her policies and her actions and where she was getting her money from and things like that.”

She added, “I think when you’re becoming a person, you have to challenge everything that you’ve been told. You have to look at your religion, you have to look at your nationalism, you have to look at … how your sex life unfolds, everything. You have to go through that period. And that’s why no one should make a decision till they’re in their 30s about who they’re with [laughs], because you have to become that person. You have to own who that is, and you have to go through crises of faith before you can embrace who you are fully.”

Bowyer-Chapman began his podcast to foster open conversations about taboo topics with people who “fall outside of the status-quo.” Previous guests include Jussie Smollet, Aubrey Plaza, Janet Mock, and Cameron Esposito.

Listen to the clip above, and find out more about JBC Presents: Conversations with Others on the podcast’s website.