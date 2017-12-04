A Twin Peaks Podcast returns for The Final Dossier

It is happening again, again! A Twin Peaks Podcast: A Podcast About Twin Peaks returns this week from the White Lodge of Podcast Purgatory for a special bonus episode focusing on Mark Frost’s Twin Peaks: The Final Dossier. Join former EW TV critic Jeff Jensen and current EW TV critic Darren Franich as they explore the final fates of certain Twin Peaks characters and analyze how Frost’s book shines a light on the co-creator’s collaboration with David Lynch. We also finally answer the eternal question: How is Annie?

Feel free to send your thoughts and theories on the book to twinpeaks@ew.com, or send a tweet to @DarrenFranich and @EWDocJensen. You can listen to EW’s A Twin Peaks Podcast: A Podcast About Twin Peaks on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.