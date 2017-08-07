A Twin Peaks Podcast: Audrey's story, and what it means

What’s up with Audrey? That was the big question after last week’s tantalizing chapter of Twin Peaks. Part 13 didn’t answer the question, but it did offer strange new evidence about her situation. At one point, Audrey achieved metafictional confusion, asking just what kind of story she was living through. On this week’s episode of A Twin Peaks Podcast: A Podcast About Twin Peaks, we try to decode Audrey’s story, and tease out the intriguing BOB resonances beating through this episode. Also discussed: the reappearance of the green ring, the nature of success in a world of franchises, and the return of a beloved Twin Peaks character. Enjoy the full recap from EW’s Twin Peaks prelate Jeff Jensen here, then listen to our podcast episode (posted below) right now!

Feel free to send your thoughts and theories on the new season to twinpeaks@ew.com, or send a tweet to @DarrenFranich and @EWDocJensen. Most importantly, don’t forget to subscribe to EW’s A Twin Peaks Podcast: A Podcast About Twin Peaks – on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts – to get new after-show episodes in your feed every Monday.