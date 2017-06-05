A Twin Peaks Podcast: The new Laura Palmer and what Las Vegas means

The Pentagon! Buenos Aires! Some Dakotas! The fifth part of Showtime’s revival of Twin Peaks continued the show’s global expansion. Ernie Hudson’s in the Pentagon, on the hunt for Major Briggs. There’s a black box in Buenos Aires receiving mysterious phone calls. We checked in on iconic characters like Nadine, Dr. Jacoby, and The Pajama Boy Across The Street. We discovered the hidden meaning of the Golden Shovels. And most importantly, we spent time with Dale/Dougie at the Lucky 7 Insurance Agency. Dougie’s colleague, Anthony, seems precisely as crooked as anyone played by Tom Sizemore can be. And Dougie’s boss, Bushnell Mullins, has some case files.

