The two-hour premiere of the revived Twin Peaks aired on Showtime Sunday night. It was a wild, sprawling, and continental affair, cutting from the titular wonderful/strange town to New York City, Las Vegas, and Buckhorn, South Dakota. That’s not to mention the typically bizarre events in the extra-dimensional plane known as the Red Room, where the Man From Another Place has apparently become a talking tree and the Giant is once again offering Agent Dale Cooper confusing hints about what’s to come.

The revival's premiere is broken down into two podcast episodes on EW's A Twin Peaks Podcast: A Podcast About Twin Peaks, in which Jeff Jensen and I first lay out the sequence of events, then skip across time and space to analyze the deeper allegorical meanings of the mysterious Glass Box and theorize where Dale Cooper will fall. Plus, is there now a Grey Room? Also discussed: The greatness of Grace Zabriskie, the Peter Lorre-ishness of newcomer Matthew Lillard, and the sad fact that the Morgans probably won't be coming for dinner tonight or any other night.

Twin Peaks airs on Showtime on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.