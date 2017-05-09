Larry Wilmore is returning to the hosting chair — only this time, it’s for a podcast.

The former host of Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore will bring his signature brand of wit and politically charged humor to the podcasting arena with a new show for The Ringer Podcast Network called Larry Wilmore: Black on Air.

Larry Wilmore: Black on Air will see the Insecure co-creator interview a broad range of guests from celebrities to politicians to scientists. The show will premiere on Thursday, May 11 with guest Norman Lear. Future slated guests include Bernie Sanders and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Wilmore joins a broad collection of podcasts on The Ringer Network which delve into everything from sports to pop culture to gambling. In a statement, Ringer Network host and founder Bill Simmons said, “Larry is one of a kind — not just one of the best thinkers and fearless voices we have, but someone who can talk to anyone about anything. He will land a steady flow of fascinating guests, too. I think it makes perfect sense for Larry to become the 22,354,919th human being with a podcast.”

After last summer’s cancellation of The Nightly Show, Wilmore has taken a brief hiatus from on-air appearances, helping to bring Issa Rae’s Insecure to HBO. Wilmore jokingly celebrated the announcement of his podcast in a statement, saying, ” I’m very excited to be working with Bill Simmons and The Ringer for my new podcast. Even as a kid, casting pods was something I could only dream of, and now it’s here.”