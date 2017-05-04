Entertainment Weekly



Michael Cera, Spike Jonze, more stars joining season 2 of Homecoming podcast



Homecoming is about to get an even bigger dose of Hollywood this summer. EW can exclusively announce the star-studded cast from the popular podcast is returning for a second season this July.

Catherine Keener, David Schwimmer, Amy Sedaris, David Cross, and Oscar Isaac are all coming back to reprise their roles in the scripted psychological thriller, which follows a caseworker at an experimental facility re-acclimating veteran soldiers into civilian life.

Adding to the marquee of bold-faced names will be Spike Jonze, Alia Shawkat, Chris Gethard, Michael Cera, and Mercedes Ruehl.

Season 2 of the award-winning show picks up with case worker Heidi Bergman (Keener) coming to terms with her past, her supervisor Colin Belfast (Schwimmer) trying to bury evidence of his wrongdoings, and Colin’s boss Audrey Temple (Sedaris) manipulating everyone onto a dangerous path.

Written, directed, and created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, Homecoming is far from  the first fictional podcast to exist. It is, however, the first to secure a television deal, with Mr. Robot creator/executive producer Sam Esmail acquiring the rights to develop the podcast as a TV series.

Homecoming returns this July on Apple Podcasts.

