Less than a week after 21st Century Fox said he was stepping down from Fox News, Bill O’Reilly used his podcast to proclaim that he’s “very confident the truth will come out” about his departure and that his fans are “going to be shaken, as I am.”

But that’s all he revealed during his much-anticipated No Spin News podcast that went up Monday afternoon on his website. Though it was the first time he has spoken out publicly since his departure, O’Reilly didn’t offer any details about his high-profile exit because he’s concerned that some — i.e., the media — may take it the wrong way. “I don’t want the media to take what I say and misconstrue it,” he said. “However you, as a loyal O’Reilly listener, have a right to know, I think, down the lane what exactly happened. And we are working in that direction, okay?”

He did say that he’s sad to not be on the small screen anymore. “I was very surprised how it all turned out,” he said. “I can’t say a lot because there’s much stuff going on right now.”

On April 19, 21st Century Fox announced that O’Reilly was stepping down from The O’Reilly Factor after 21 years. O’Reilly faced a tidal wave of opposition after the New York Times reported on April 1 that he and his network’s parent company paid a total of $13 million in hush money to several women over the years who were pursuing sexual harassment claims against him. Scores of advertisers pulled their sponsorship from O’Reilly’s top-rated show.

O’Reilly offered Monday’s podcast for free but will return to making it a “premium service” next week. He spent the rest of the podcast talking politics, particularly about how polling “deceives.” He singles out a recent one in The Washington Post that has President Donald Trump’s approval rating around 40 percent.

“All of the polls say the same thing: ‘Well, this is unprecedented. No president in his first hundred days polled this low,'” O’Reilly said. “But then they deceive, as the mainstream media does, on a daily basis. No president has ever entered office with as much negative publicity and hatred directed toward him as Donald Trump. In the history of our republic, no president has come under that kind of withering criticism, particularly by the press that wanted Hillary Clinton to win.”

O’Reilly ended his podcast by saying, “I hope it wasn’t boring,” and “this is all new, and we’ll get better, and we’ll get pithier, and we’ll have a lot of fun going forward.”

Tucker Carlson will take over O’Reilly’s slot at 8 p.m. ET tonight on Fox News.