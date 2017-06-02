News

Zachary Quinto Through the Years

Celebrate the star’s 40th birthday with trip down memory lane

@cristinaeverett

Posted on

more EW

1 of 40

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Evolution of Zachary Quinto

Happy 40th birthday, Zachary Quinto! In honor of the milestone event, let's take a look back at the actor's rise in Hollywood, starting with this adorable photo from 2005.

More...

2 of 40

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

March 28, 2006

More...

3 of 40

Amy Graves/WireImage

July 7, 2006

More...

4 of 40

Matt Stroshane/Getty Images

 January 27, 2007

More...

5 of 40

Mitchell Haaseth/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

March 17, 2007

More...

6 of 40

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

March 18, 2007

More...

7 of 40

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

June 26, 2007 

More...

8 of 40

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

July 17, 2007

More...

9 of 40

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

July 26, 2007

More...

10 of 40

Stephen Lovekin/WireImage

 August 27, 2007

More...

11 of 40

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

September 16, 2007 

More...

12 of 40

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

October 12, 2007

More...

13 of 40

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

January 16, 2008

More...

14 of 40

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

January 11, 2009 

More...

15 of 40

Sandra Mu/Getty Images

April 9, 2009

More...

16 of 40

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

 April 25, 2009

More...

17 of 40

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

April 25, 2010

More...

18 of 40

Lester Cohen/WireImage

November 17, 2011

More...

19 of 40

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

 February 25, 2012

More...

20 of 40

Vera Anderson/WireImage

October 26, 2012

More...

21 of 40

Marianna Massey/Getty Images

April 23, 2013 

More...

22 of 40

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

May 2, 2013 

More...

23 of 40

Mike Marsland/WireImage

May 22, 2013

More...

24 of 40

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

 August 10, 2013 

More...

25 of 40

Jun Sato/WireImage

 August 13, 2013

More...

26 of 40

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

November 5, 2013

More...

27 of 40

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

June 10, 2014

More...

28 of 40

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

June 16, 2014

More...

29 of 40

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

October 22, 2014 

More...

30 of 40

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

February 5, 2015

More...

31 of 40

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

June 1, 2015

More...

32 of 40

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

October 23, 2015

More...

33 of 40

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Nov. 2, 2015

More...

34 of 40

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

May 20, 2016

More...

35 of 40

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

July 12, 2016

More...

36 of 40

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

July 20, 2016

More...

37 of 40

Emmanuel Wong/Getty Images

August 17, 2016

More...

38 of 40

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

August 18, 2016 

More...

39 of 40

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

 September 7, 2016

More...

40 of 40

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

May 15, 2017

More...

See Also

more EW

more News