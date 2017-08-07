News
When Stars Split: What Happens After The High-Profile Breakup
Breanne L. Heldman, Ariana Bacle, Christian Holub and Chancellor Agard
When two celebrities go their separate ways after a lengthy, red carpet-filled relationship, their careers rarely take a hit. That's perhaps a sliver of good news for Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, who announced their split on Aug. 6 after eight years of marriage. Ahead, a look at what was happening before and in the year after some of Hollywood's biggest splits of the last 20 years.
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck (2005-2015)
BEFORE THEY SPLIT: Things were pretty great for Affleck: Following the success of 2012's Argo, which earned the star an Oscar for best picture and a Golden Globe for best director (Affleck was famously snubbed in the Oscars' best director category), Affleck costarred in the poorly reviewed Runner Runner before striking gold with 2014’s surprise box office hit Gone Girl. Around that same time, Garner appeared in Jason Reitman's 2014 flop Men, Women & Children and that year's Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, a family film that did fine commercially and critically but didn’t earn Garner any major buzz.
YEAR AFTER SPLIT: Ben became Batman post-split, a move that earned him money — and also a fair share of ridicule: 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice was widely panned, as was Suicide Squad, the next film Affleck appeared in as the Caped Crusader. He then starred in 2016's The Accountant, another box office hit that didn’t connect with critics. He'll reprise both those roles in the upcoming Justice League (out in November) and the recently announced Accountant sequel. As for Garner, she's continued the trend she started with Alexander by taking roles in family-friendly movies like 2016's Miracles from Heaven, Mother’s Day, and Nine Lives. (She also featured on the March 2016 cover of Vanity Fair to tell her side of the couple's split.) Affleck and Garner officially filed for divorce this past April after about two years separated. Since then, he's been romantically tied to Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus while Garner has stayed out of the tabloids.
Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts (2005-2016)
BEFORE THEY SPLIT: Over the course of their relationship, Watts appeared in a wide range of movies, from Peter Jackson's blockbuster King Kong adaptation to David Cronenberg's critically-acclaimed Russian mafia film Eastern Promises. Schrieber began starring in Showtime's Ray Donovan, a role for which he has garnered two Emmy nominations.
YEAR AFTER SPLIT: In 2017, Watts starred in the Netflix original series Gypsy and has had a recurring role in David Lynch's Twin Peaks revival (16 years after she first broke through in the directors film Mulholland Drive). Schreiber has continued his starring role in Ray Donovan.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (2014-2016)
BEFORE THEY SPLIT: In the months leading up to their separation in September, both were busy in postproduction on their upcoming movie projects: Jolie was working on her third directorial effort, First They Killed My Father, and had also led an honorary committee for the 2016 Cambodian International Film Festival; Pitt was gearing up to promote Allied, which opened in November. The year prior, they costarred in the Jolie-directed romance drama By the Sea.
YEAR AFTER SPLIT: September marks the one year anniversary of Brangelina's separation announcement. In the past year, Pitt starred in Netflix's satire War Machine and his production company, Plan B Entertainment, won a best picture Oscar this year for Mooonlight. Meanwhile, Jolie has begun promoting her new film, which opens Sept. 15, 2017. In July, Jolie's new movie became the subject of controversy after details of the casting process were revealed in a Vanity Fair story.
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale (2002-2015)
BEFORE THEY SPLIT: Stefani and Rossdale welcomed their third son, Apollo, just a little over a year before Stefani filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Earlier that year, she released a track, "Shine," with Pharrell Williams, for the Paddington soundtrack and another, "Kings Never Die," with Eminem, for the Southpaw soundtrack. Meanwhile, Rossdale's band, Bush, put out its sixth studio album in 2014, and followed it with a 2015 tour.
YEAR AFTER SPLIT: Just a few months after the pair separated, Stefani debuted "Used to Love You," a track about her split from Rossdale off her upcoming third solo album, This Is What the Truth Feels Like, which was released in March 2016. Stefani soon began dating her The Voice costar, Blake Shelton. Rossdale, who is dating German model Sophia Thomalla, released another album with Bush in March 2017.
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp (2015-2016)
BEFORE THEY SPLIT: Pre-divorce, Depp's last big movie was 2016's Alice Through the Looking Glass, which earned him a nomination at the Razzies — a.k.a. awards given annually to the worst in cinema. At that point, Heard had not headlined any movies of her own, though she did have noteworthy roles in films like 2015's Magic Mike XXL and The Danish Girl.
YEAR AFTER SPLIT: Soon after filing for divorce, Heard filed a restraining order against Depp, claiming he was verbally and physically abusive toward her during their relationship. (Heard provided photos to PEOPLE for the magazine's cover story on her allegations against Depp.) Depp denied the claims and Heard eventually dismissed her restraining order before they finalized their divorce this past January and issued a joint statement calling their relationship "intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love." Heard has been an advocate for domestic violence awareness since the split and has joined the superhero world: She'll appear in this fall's Justice League and 2018’s Aquaman. As for Depp, the latest Pirates of the Caribbean film, Dead Men Tell No Tales, grossed the least compared to the other four Pirates movies. He'll next star in the highly anticipated Murder on the Orient Express adaptation and the upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel, in which he plays Gellert Grindelwald.
Jon Hamm and Jennifer Westfeldt (1997-2015)
BEFORE THEY SPLIT: Though they never married, Hamm and Westfeldt did date steadily for 18 years – much longer than Hamm's own parents had been married, as he admitted. Their relationship coincided with both Hamm's star-making role as Mad Men lead Don Draper and Westfeldt's hit 2001 indie comedy, Kissing Jessica Stein (in which Hamm had a small role).
YEAR AFTER SPLIT: Hamms relationship with Westfeldt ended around the same time Mad Men came to a close. His 2016 schedule was thus relatively light – he starred in the action comedy Keeping Up with the Joneses and continued his recurring role in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Westfeldt has not acted in a film or Off-Broadway play since their breakup.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin (2003-2014)
BEFORE THEY SPLIT: Martin was working on Coldplay's sixth album Ghost Stories, and Paltrow had wrapped up production on her film Mortdecai and reprised her role as Holly Holliday in the final season of Fox's Glee.
YEAR AFTER SPLIT: The "conscious uncoupling" proved fruitful for the pair: Paltrow lent her voice to "Everglow," which was featured on Coldplay's 2015 album A Head Full of Dreams.
Mandy Moore and Ryan Adams (2009-2015)
BEFORE THEY SPLIT: Moore's seventh album appeared to be in the works throughout much of her relationship with Adams, but has yet to come to fruition. In the meantime, she appeared in a recurring role on Fox's Red Band Society. Adams spent much of the time leading into their split touring on his self-titled album, which picked up a Grammy nomination.
YEAR AFTER SPLIT: One year later, Moore was gearing up for the premiere of This Is Us and enjoying a steady relationship with Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith. Nine months after the split, Adams released an album covering Taylor Swift's 1989.
Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton (2001-2014)
BEFORE THEY SPLIT: The two met on set, and they continued to work together as their romantic relationship flourished, teaming up on a variety of movies ranging from 2007 musical Sweeney Todd to 2012 comedy Dark Shadows.
YEAR AFTER SPLIT: While Bonham Carter starred as the Fairy Godmother in 2015's Cinderella, a commercial and critical success, Burton stayed out of the spotlight that year. They then teamed up once again for 2016's Alice Through the Looking Glass, a sequel that failed to match its 2010 predecessor's stellar performance. Burton also released Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children that year, and though it wasn't as critically popular as some of Burton’s previous endeavors, it did end up grossing enough to be his seventh highest grossing film (out of 18 total). Bonham Carter's next big project is 2018's female-led Ocean’s Eight, which she's starring in with other actresses like Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett.
Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs (2003-2013)
BEFORE THEY SPLIT: The original Rent costars announced their separation in late 2013, just weeks after Frozen hit theaters with Menzel voicing one of the film's two central sisters. The Disney film became a massive hit and her song, "Let It Go," earned an Oscar and a Grammy. Diggs' run on ABC's Private Practice came to a close earlier in the year and he followed it up with his own holiday feature, Best Man Holiday.
YEAR AFTER SPLIT: Following the success of Frozen and John Travolta's "Adele Dazeem" incident that followed at the Oscars, Menzel released a holiday album and sang the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. Diggs had moved to TNT as the lead in Murder in the First.
Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas (1996-2014)
BEFORE THEY SPLIT: Griffith and Banderas were both established stars by the time they connected on the set of Two Much, thanks to Banderas' starring roles in popular Pedro Almodovar films and Griffith's award-winning performance in Working Girl. Over the span of their relationship, Banderas became a crossover mainstream movie star in America, with roles in blockbusters like The Mask of Zorro and family-friendly franchises like Spy Kids and Shrek sequels. Griffith starred as Charlotte Haze in Adrian Lyne's 1997 adaptation of Lolita.
YEAR AFTER SPLIT: 2015 saw Banderas voice Burger-Beard the Pirate in The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water. Griffith appeared in Zoe Cassavetes' indie film Day Out of Days, and famously got awkward at the Oscars over her daughter Dakota Johnsons starring role in Fifty Shades of Grey.
Amy Poehler and Will Arnett (2003-2012)
BEFORE THEY SPLIT: Both Poehler and Arnett were starring on NBC sitcoms: Poehler played Leslie Knope on the beloved Parks and Recreation, and Arnett starred alongside Christina Applegate on Up All Night.
YEAR AFTER SPLIT: While Parks and Recreation was still going strong on the Peacock network, Poehler also starred in the comedy Are You Here, directed by Matthew Weiner, and cameoed in Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. In the wake of NBC canceling Up All Night, Arnett went on to reprise his role as GOB Bluth in Arrested Development season 4 on Netflix and headline CBS’ The Millers.
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes (2005-2012)
BEFORE THEY SPLIT: Although Holmes is still best known for her breakout role on Dawson's Creek, she has maintained a steady career appearing in everything ranging from dramedies (2005's Thank You For Smoking) to thrillers (2010's Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark). Cruise continued his status as one of film's top A-listers throughout their relationship, headlining big-budget action movies like the Mission Impossible series.
YEAR AFTER SPLIT: Holmes has continued quietly adding to her résumé with movies like 2013's Days and Nights and 2014's The Giver. Cruise's career hasn't changed much either, as he's still pulling in huge numbers at the box office (more recent successes include 2012's Jack Reacher and 2014's Edge of Tomorrow), even as his longtime relationship with the Church of Scientology was explored as part of the 2015 documentary Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief.
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman (1990-2001)
BEFORE THEY SPLIT: Kidman and Cruise first connected on the set of Days of Thunder, still early on in both their blockbuster careers. The duration of their relationship saw Cruise star in films like A Few Good Men and Jerry Maguire while also kickstarting his successful Mission: Impossible franchise, and Kidman made her name in films like To Die For and Batman Forever. The two appeared together in Stanley Kubrick's final film, Eyes Wide Shut.
YEAR AFTER SPLIT: Kidman won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as author Virginia Woolf in The Hours. Cruise starred in Steven Spielberg's Minority Report and made a cameo in Austin Powers in Goldmember.
Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins (1988-2009)
BEFORE THEY SPLIT: Sarandon starred in The Lovely Bones, which premiered in November 2009, appeared in the iconic Saturday Night Live digital short "Motherlover," and guest-starred on NBC's E.R. In 2008, Robbins appeared in the fantasy film City of Ember and The Lucky Ones.
YEAR AFTER SPLIT: Robbins went on to play Sen. Robert Hammond in 2011's Green Lantern, which filmed in 2010, and Sarandon had roles in Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps and the psychological thriller Peacock.
Kate Winslet and Sam Mendes (2003-2010)
BEFORE THEY SPLIT: Following a big awards season in 2009, Winslet spent 2010 catching her breath and filming HBO's Mildred Pierce. Mendes co-produced the documentary film Out of the Ashes, directed stage productions of As You Like It and The Tempest, and was announced to be directing Skyfall, the latest film in the James Bond franchise.
YEAR AFTER SPLIT: 2011 saw Winslet in Steven Soderbergh's Contagion as well as Carnage, an adaptation of the Tony Award-winning play, God of Carnage. Later in the year, she began dating her now-husband, Ned Rocknroll. Mendes, meanwhile, continued work on Skyfall and directed Kevin Spacey in Richard III.
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe (1999-2006)
BEFORE THEY SPLIT: Witherspoon met Phillippe at her 21st birthday party, and their subsequent relationship covered many of her earlier successes, from her Oscar win for Walk the Line in 2005 to her popular roles in Election and Legally Blonde. Phillippe also appeared in a variety of films during that time, including Clint Eastwood's Flags of Our Fathers.
YEAR AFTER SPLIT: 2008 saw Witherspoon star alongside Vince Vaughn in the romantic comedy Four Christmases, while Phillippe appeared in the Iraq War film Stop-Loss.
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston (2000-2005)
BEFORE THEY SPLIT: In the early 2000s, Aniston was both starring in sitcom juggernaut Friends and a variety of feel-good studio comedies like 2003's Bruce Almighty and 2004's Along Came Polly. Meanwhile, Pitt was maintaining his reputation as Hollywood's No. 1 heartthrob in the Ocean's movies along with, perhaps most notably, 2004 epic Troy, all of which are some of the highest-grossing movies in his career to date.
YEAR AFTER SPLIT: The release of Mr. and Mrs. Smith — which starred Pitt opposite Angelina Jolie, whom he would go on to marry and then divorce — caused both personal drama and professional gain. It remains the second most commercially successful movie of Pitt's career but also was the foundation for rumors that Pitt had been cheating on Aniston with Jolie prior to their split. Since then, though, both Pitt and Aniston have remained some of the film world's more successful actors, with Pitt starring in critical darlings like The Big Short along with box office hits like World War Z and Aniston sticking to those studio comedies and even trying out a darker role in 2014s Cake, which earned her some Oscar buzz and a Golden Globe nomination.