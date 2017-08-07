When Stars Split: What Happens After The High-Profile Breakup

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck (2005-2015)

BEFORE THEY SPLIT: Things were pretty great for Affleck: Following the success of 2012's Argo, which earned the star an Oscar for best picture and a Golden Globe for best director (Affleck was famously snubbed in the Oscars' best director category), Affleck costarred in the poorly reviewed Runner Runner before striking gold with 2014’s surprise box office hit Gone Girl. Around that same time, Garner appeared in Jason Reitman's 2014 flop Men, Women & Children and that year's Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, a family film that did fine commercially and critically but didn’t earn Garner any major buzz.

YEAR AFTER SPLIT: Ben became Batman post-split, a move that earned him money — and also a fair share of ridicule: 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice was widely panned, as was Suicide Squad, the next film Affleck appeared in as the Caped Crusader. He then starred in 2016's The Accountant, another box office hit that didn’t connect with critics. He'll reprise both those roles in the upcoming Justice League (out in November) and the recently announced Accountant sequel. As for Garner, she's continued the trend she started with Alexander by taking roles in family-friendly movies like 2016's Miracles from Heaven, Mother’s Day, and Nine Lives. (She also featured on the March 2016 cover of Vanity Fair to tell her side of the couple's split.) Affleck and Garner officially filed for divorce this past April after about two years separated. Since then, he's been romantically tied to Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus while Garner has stayed out of the tabloids.