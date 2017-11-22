16 pop culture faves we're thankful for this Thanksgiving

The Handmaid's Tale

I’m thankful to The Handmaid’s Tale for scaring the bejesus out of me. It was gorgeous and creepy and terrifying and so on point for the state of our country right now. I had to stop watching it before bed (or chase it with a few episodes of Bob’s Burgers to cleanse my soul) because it actually gave me nightmares. Elisabeth Moss does more acting with her face than many other actors do with their entire body. (The “touching hands” scene between her and Max Minghella? Oh my god. Sexiest thing on TV this year, and they were fully clothed — andshe was in her usual Gilead regalia, so she was very clothed.) The series is complex on micro levels as well as macro ones — the relationships are complicated (Aunt Lydia’s love for Janine comes to mind — she’s responsible for her deformity but also very much loves her; and while we’re on the topic, can we get a “praise be” for the gem that is Ann Dowd? And Alexis Bledel is her most nuanced, mature role to date?). Everything about this series was perfect, down to the music that played at the end of every episode. Many of us had already read the book before watching the series, and yet it still surprised at every turn. I’m waiting for season two with bated breath — and antianxiety meds at the ready. — Carla Sosenko