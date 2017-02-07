Valentine's Day
16 Valentine's Day Gifts for the Pop Culture Fanatic
Parks and Recreation
Celebrate the gal in your life with this Galentine's Day card featuring Leslie Knope and Ann Perkins. Buy it here.
Friends
For the Rachel to your Ross, this "You're My Lobster" mug is the one present that won't be exchanged. Buy it here.
The Office
Have a love as sweet as Jim and Pam's? Celebrate Valentine's Day with this themed card. Buy it here.
Grey's Anatomy
For your romantic partner or best friend, this "You're My Person" wine glass is sure to make the recipient's heart skip a beat. Buy it here.
The Walking Dead
Walking Dead fans will appreciate this batty card, which pays tribute to Glenn and Maggie. Buy it here.
The Royal Tenenbaums
For the Wes Anderson enthusiast, check out this charming The Royal Tenenbaums card with Margot and Richie. Buy it here.
30 Rock
Channel your inner Liz Lemon and celebrate Anna Howard Shaw Day with this embroidered treasure. Buy it here.
Friends
Honor the Phoebe Buffay to your Mike Hannigan with this set of Friends-themed mugs, adorned with the couple's legally changed names. Buy it here.
Jessica Jones
Have a Marvel-ous Valentine's Day with this Jessica Jones-themed card. Buy it here.
Beauty and the Beast
Your bedroom will be fit for a Disney princess with this set of pillowcases, one for a Beauty and one for a Beast. Buy it here.
Hamilton
Do not throw away your Valentine's Day shot, Hamilton fans. This card, featuring King George III, is true romance. Buy it here.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Have a Buffy fan in your life? Celebrate the special day with this stamped spoon, complete with a quote from the vampire slayer herself. Buy it here.
Boy Meets World
Because there is no love like the love between Cory and Topanga, this Boy Meets World card is perfect for the holiday. Buy it here.
The Notebook
For the love stories of Nicholas Sparks-ian levels, this "If you're a bird, I'm a bird" bracelet is made for Valentine's Day. Buy it here.
Stranger Things
For the Stranger Things faithfuls, this Eleven-starring card is a hit. Buy it here.
Harry Potter
A perfect gift for the Potterhead, this mug knows who the true chosen one is. Buy it here.