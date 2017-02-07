Valentine's Day

16 Valentine's Day Gifts for the Pop Culture Fanatic

Amazon.com

Parks and Recreation

Celebrate the gal in your life with this Galentine's Day card featuring Leslie Knope and Ann Perkins. Buy it here. 

Amazon.com

Friends

For the Rachel to your Ross, this "You're My Lobster" mug is the one present that won't be exchanged. Buy it here.

Instagram.com/@nostalgiacollect

The Office

Have a love as sweet as Jim and Pam's? Celebrate Valentine's Day with this themed card. Buy it here. 

Amazon.com

Grey's Anatomy

For your romantic partner or best friend, this "You're My Person" wine glass is sure to make the recipient's heart skip a beat. Buy it here.

Etsy.com/Giddings Gifts

The Walking Dead

Walking Dead fans will appreciate this batty card, which pays tribute to Glenn and Maggie. Buy it here.

Etsy.com/Turtle's Soup

The Royal Tenenbaums

For the Wes Anderson enthusiast, check out this charming The Royal Tenenbaums card with Margot and Richie. Buy it here.

Etsy.com/Laughing Wife

30 Rock

Channel your inner Liz Lemon and celebrate Anna Howard Shaw Day with this embroidered treasure. Buy it here. 

Amazon.com/Perks and Recreation

Friends

Honor the Phoebe Buffay to your Mike Hannigan with this set of Friends-themed mugs, adorned with the couple's legally changed names. Buy it here.

Instagram.com/@fogg.ish

Jessica Jones

Have a Marvel-ous Valentine's Day with this Jessica Jones-themed card. Buy it here. 

Amazon.com

Beauty and the Beast

Your bedroom will be fit for a Disney princess with this set of pillowcases, one for a Beauty and one for a Beast. Buy it here.

Etsy,com/Jamie Lefevre

Hamilton

Do not throw away your Valentine's Day shot, Hamilton fans. This card, featuring King George III, is true romance. Buy it here. 

Amazon.com

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Have a Buffy fan in your life? Celebrate the special day with this stamped spoon, complete with a quote from the vampire slayer herself. Buy it here. 

Amazon.com

Boy Meets World

Because there is no love like the love between Cory and Topanga, this Boy Meets World card is perfect for the holiday. Buy it here. 

Etsy.com/AJsUniqueandChic

The Notebook

For the love stories of Nicholas Sparks-ian levels, this "If you're a bird, I'm a bird" bracelet is made for Valentine's Day. Buy it here. 

Instagram.com/crappylittlethings

Stranger Things

For the Stranger Things faithfuls, this Eleven-starring card is a hit. Buy it here.

Etsy.com/fantasyworldexports

Harry Potter

A perfect gift for the Potterhead, this mug knows who the true chosen one is. Buy it here. 

