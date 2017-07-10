First Look: Transformers, G.I. Joe, and M.A.S.K. Unite In Hasbro's Revolution Toy Package

Hasbro First Look

It’s no secret that the toymaker Hasbro would like to assemble its different properties into one shared universe. Plans are underway to bring Transformers, G.I. Joe, Action Man, M.A.S.K., Micronauts, Visionaries, and Rom to the screen, but IDW Comics has already laid the groundwork by uniting most of them on the page with its Revolution series. Now Hasbro has created new toys based on their work.