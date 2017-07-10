Exclusive
First Look: Transformers, G.I. Joe, and M.A.S.K. Unite In Hasbro's Revolution Toy Package
Based on IDW’s comic book series, the Comic-Con exclusive also features Micronauts, Visionaries, Action Man, and ROM the Space Knight.
It’s no secret that the toymaker Hasbro would like to assemble its different properties into one shared universe. Plans are underway to bring Transformers, G.I. Joe, Action Man, M.A.S.K., Micronauts, Visionaries, and Rom to the screen, but IDW Comics has already laid the groundwork by uniting most of them on the page with its Revolution series. Now Hasbro has created new toys based on their work.
EW hass an exclusive look at a new boxed-set of toys inspired by IDW's expanded universe. It will go on sale at San Diego Comic-Con later this month.
Revolution Comic Crossover Mega-Set
This is the Revolution Comic Crossover Mega-Set, which will retail for $99.99. While it’s debuting at Comic-Con, it will also be for sale at Canada’s Fan Expo – and it will be available in limited supply at HasbroToyShop.com. Let’s take a closer look, piece by piece….
Battle Ready
Here’s an image from IDW showing the seven-story worlds united in one battle. Revolution focuses on the threat to Earth from shapeshifting alien robots known as Cybertronians. We know them as Transformers, but the distinction between Autobot and Decepticons barely matters when their age-old war is trashing your planet. All of these toys existed back in the 1980s, but nostalgia is fueling their 2017 comeback.
Jetfire
Hasbro and IDW’s take on Jetfire is a throwback to the 1980s cartoon. For legal reasons, the afterschool series from back-in-the-deay had to alter the appearance of the character from the original toy (which was a licensed version of a Valkyrie jet from Super Dimensional Fortress Macross). Now, at long last, the toy and the comic book versions match up.
Jetfire
IDW also delves into the backstory from the old Transformers show. Jetfire is a former Decepticon, who wants to redeem himself and prove himself to the inhabitants of Earth by fighting for them, against the forces that would plunder their world.
Roadblock
Jetfire and the Autobots have aligned themselves with the G.I. Joe special commando unit. The Hasbro collection includes a new version of the Roadblock action figure, a machine-gunner and infantry soldier. One of the toughest of the tough.
Roadblock
Here’s how Roadblock looks in the IDW Comics. In the 2013 film G.I. Joe: Retaliation, the character was portrayed by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Matt Trakker
M.A.S.K. was a mid-'80s toyline that fused Transformers with G.I. Joe. It featured human characters who had special skills and wore weapon-firing helmets, but they drove war machines that were disguised as ordinary street vehicles. Their leader, seen here in his updated form, was Matt Trakker.
Matt Trakker
Trakker wears the helmet Spectrum and flies a sports car called Thuderhawk, which transforms into a gull-winged fighter jet. In IDW’s story, he is part of a military unit meant to combat the Cybertronians, but when part of their group goes rogue, they become a terrorist cell known as VENOM.
Action Man
You might not know Action Man unless you grew up in the U.K. He was Great Britain's version of G.I. Joe — a kind of James Bond variation who was a secret agent and super soldier who is part of a long line of heroes specially trained for the title.
Action Man
IDW has resurrected Action Man as Ian Noble, a young agent in training who ascends to the role prematurely after the death of his predecessor.
ROM the Space Knight
ROM the Space Knight originated as a Parker Brothers toy in the 1970s, and Marvel Comics was commissioned to give it a backstory. The toy wasn't a hit, but the comic lasted a few years before going out-of-print for 30 years before IDW brought him back with an entirely new story. Now, he's back in toy form, too.
ROM the Space Knight
ROM is part of a group of galactic soldiers known as the Solstar Order. They're Space Knights who have been on a crusade against the parasitic aliens known as Dire Wraiths...
Dire Wraith
Every toy set needs a villain, and ROM is supplying that in this one. Here is just one of the Dire Wraiths he battles as the creatures try to seize control of Earth.
Dire Wraith
Here's how the Dire Wraith looks in IDW's comic book series. The morphing aliens have been ROM's foe since he originated in 1979, although most of that backstory has had to be reimagined now that the character has been reclaimed from Marvel.
Leoric
Finally, fans of Visionaries will realize that this Hasbro collection is making news. IDW has only teased the possibility that the Spectral Knights would be joining its universe, but here is Leoric — confirmation that this sci-fi realm, which now must turn back to its old-magic ways — will become an interconnected part of this shared universe.
Micronauts
We've saved the littlest for last — a close-up look at the Micronauts. On the right is the biggest of the small, the claw-wielding robot Biotron; the space-glider Phenelo-Phi; Xant, an alien of the Membros species; and wheeler-dealer Oberon.
Micronauts
Now from left to right, these two Micronauts are time travelliong Quin-Tillus and Acroyear, with his subspace sword and turbine wings.
Micronauts
Again, all heroes need villains. Here's the Micronauts' "big" bad Baron Karza, flanked by hench-bots Betatron and Gammatron.