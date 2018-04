Hollywood couples have had a rough go of things as of late. Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, and Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen have all called it quits this year alone. But have faith! Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, the movie industry’s shining beacon of marital bliss, are not only still going strong but just celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. The party boasted A-list attendees like Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey — if that isn’t a glowing endorsement of their marriage, we don’t know what is.