News

TIME 100 2017: See Photos From the Red Carpet Gala

Take a look at the star-studded annual event

@ml_boardman

Posted on

more EW

1 of 35

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

More...

2 of 35

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Viola Davis

More...

3 of 35

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Margot Robbie

More...

4 of 35

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

John Legend

More...

5 of 35

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor

More...

6 of 35

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Ava DuVernay 

More...

7 of 35

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Demi Lovato

More...

8 of 35

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Riz Ahmed

More...

9 of 35

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for TIME

Ashley Graham

More...

10 of 35

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Jason Jones and Samantha Bee

More...

11 of 35

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Leslie Jones

More...

12 of 35

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Georges LeBar and RuPaul

More...

13 of 35

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Naomi Campbell

More...

14 of 35

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for TIME

Trevor Noah

More...

15 of 35

 

Barry Jenkins

More...

16 of 35

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Megyn Kelly

More...

17 of 35

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Charlie Rose

More...

18 of 35

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Adam Rodriguez

More...

19 of 35

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for TIME

John Molner and Katie Couric

More...

20 of 35

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Gretchen Carlson 

More...

21 of 35

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for TIME

Norah O'Donnell

More...

22 of 35

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Fan Bingbing

More...

23 of 35

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Women's March National Co-Chairs Carmen Perez, Bob Bland, Tamika D. Mallory, and Linda Sarsour

More...

24 of 35

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Ronan Farrow and Mia Farrow

More...

25 of 35

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Padma Lakshmi

More...

26 of 35

 

Lindsey Vonn 

More...

27 of 35

 

Julie Barer and Colson Whitehead

More...

28 of 35

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Willie Geist

More...

29 of 35

 

Cass Sunstein and Samantha Power

More...

30 of 35

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Sarah and John Green

More...

31 of 35

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

Janet Mock

More...

32 of 35

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Cecile Richards

More...

33 of 35

 

Gavin Grimm

More...

34 of 35

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Arianna Huffington 

More...

35 of 35

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa

More...

See Also

more EW

more News