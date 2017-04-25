Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
TIME 100 2017: See Photos From the Red Carpet Gala
Take a look at the star-studded annual event
Madeline Boardman•@ml_boardman
Posted on April 25, 2017 at 7:49pm EDT
1 of 35
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
2 of 35
Viola Davis
3 of 35
Margot Robbie
4 of 35
John Legend
5 of 35
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor
6 of 35
Ava DuVernay
7 of 35
Demi Lovato
8 of 35
Riz Ahmed
9 of 35
Ashley Graham
10 of 35
Jason Jones and Samantha Bee
11 of 35
Leslie Jones
12 of 35
Georges LeBar and RuPaul
13 of 35
Naomi Campbell
14 of 35
Trevor Noah
15 of 35
Barry Jenkins
16 of 35
Megyn Kelly
17 of 35
Charlie Rose
18 of 35
Adam Rodriguez
19 of 35
John Molner and Katie Couric
20 of 35
Gretchen Carlson
21 of 35
Norah O'Donnell
22 of 35
23 of 35
Women's March National Co-Chairs Carmen Perez, Bob Bland, Tamika D. Mallory, and Linda Sarsour
24 of 35
Ronan Farrow and Mia Farrow
25 of 35
Padma Lakshmi
26 of 35
Lindsey Vonn
27 of 35
Julie Barer and Colson Whitehead
28 of 35
Willie Geist
29 of 35
Cass Sunstein and Samantha Power
30 of 35
Sarah and John Green
31 of 35
Janet Mock
32 of 35
33 of 35
34 of 35
Arianna Huffington
35 of 35
Colin Kaepernick and Nessa