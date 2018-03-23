News
This Week's Must List: Supernatural, Toni Braxton, and Isle of Dogs
Posted on
more EW
1 of 10
Supernatural
In its 13th season, the fantasy drama still delivers new twists (alternate universes are a thing) and keeps things fun and fresh. Case in point: The Winchesters meet Scooby-Doo in an animated crossover. Zoinks! (The CW, Thursdays, 8 p.m.)
2 of 10
"Sex & Cigarettes" by Toni Braxton
Fresh from the reality show circuit, R&B queen Toni Braxton is back with a steamy new single off her new album, Sex & Cigarettes, her first solo effort in eight years. The title song is vintage Braxton: a ballad that tracks a duplicitous man who is shamelessly flaunting his philandering ways around the house -- and Toni is not having it. “How can you tell me ‘I love you’/Then do the things you do?/At least try and lie to me.” Un-break our hearts, Toni.
3 of 10
The Gunners by Rebecca Kauffman
Kauffman’s moving novel follows a group of childhood friends who reunite after one dies by suicide. Each character comes to terms with their dark pasts and uncertain futures -- like an intimate hangout session, dashed with suspense and a few extra layers of emotional beauty. You’ll find yourself thinking of Freaks and Geeks, The Big Chill, and maybe all those friends you’ve been meaning to text.
4 of 10
Barry
On HBO’s dark comedy, SNL alum Bill Hader kills in more ways than one. His titular Barry is a former Marine turned disillusioned hitman who heads to L.A. to snuff out a target, only to find unexpected new direction in an acting class taught by a washed-up thespian (played by Henry Winkler). It’s a sublime and sad-hearted surprise. (HBO, Sundays, 10:30 p.m.)
5 of 10
California by Diplo
The Florida-bred multihyphenate’s first solo release since 2013 includes six new jangly, palm-tree-infused tunes, along with appearances from worthy guest stars Lil Yachty, Santigold, and DRAM. It’s guaranteed to keep you warm and worry-free, especially until summer really hits.
6 of 10
Isle of Dogs
Fans of Fantastic Mr. Fox now have another stylish stopmotion flick to swoon over. Master of quirk Wes Anderson has whipped up a moving animated adventure about a pack of quarantined dogs (led by Bryan Cranston) who help a young boy in a dystopian Japan reconnect with his detained pup. Tears will be shed; fleas, not so much.
7 of 10
The Americans
Last season, FX’s spy-family drama burned slow as ice, but the final, sixth season promises a thrilling climax for Philip (Matthew Rhys) and Elizabeth Jennings (Keri Russell) and a historical, if fictional, reckoning between eternally squabbling frenemies America and Russia. Get a room, you two. (FX, Wednesdays, 10 p.m.)
8 of 10
What You Don't Know About Charlie Outlaw by Leah Stewart
This story of a red-hot actor, who grapples with being kidnapped on a remote island while his ex grapples with dwindling fame, is more than a glitzy Hollywood tale. Inspired by real-life celebrity stories, it’s a surprisingly insightful, even poignant meditation on stardom.
9 of 10
Roseanne
If only all revivals could get it as right as Roseanne, which is as funny, sweet, smart, and relevant as ever in its primetime return. Don’t be put off by a handful of political jokes -- the show’s focus is still the day-to-day struggles (and victories) of the Conner clan. (ABC, Tuesdays, 8 p.m.)
10 of 10
March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step
Thirteen years after the nature doc won both audiences and an Oscar, filmmaker Luc Jacquet and narrator Morgan Freeman return to the chilly tundra for a heartwarming followup about a penguin father and his (spoiler: also penguin) son. (Hulu)