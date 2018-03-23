This Week's Must List: Supernatural, Toni Braxton, and Isle of Dogs

"Sex & Cigarettes" by Toni Braxton

Fresh from the reality­ show circuit, R&B queen Toni Braxton is back with a steamy new single off her new album, Sex & Cigarettes, her first solo effort in eight years. The title song is vintage Braxton: a ballad that tracks a duplicitous man who is shame­lessly flaunting his philandering ways around the house -- and Toni is not having it. “How can you tell me ‘I love you’/Then do the things you do?/At least try and lie to me.” Un­-break our hearts, Toni.