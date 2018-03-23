News

This Week's Must List: Supernatural, Toni Braxton, and Isle of Dogs

Supernatural 

In its 13th season, the fantasy drama still delivers new twists (alternate universes are a thing) and keeps things fun and fresh. Case in point: The Winchesters meet Scooby­-Doo in an animated crossover. Zoinks! (The CW, Thursdays, 8 p.m.)

Steven Gomillion

"Sex & Cigarettes" by Toni Braxton

Fresh from the reality­ show circuit, R&B queen Toni Braxton is back with a steamy new single off her new album, Sex & Cigarettes, her first solo effort in eight years. The title song is vintage Braxton: a ballad that tracks a duplicitous man who is shame­lessly flaunting his philandering ways around the house -- and Toni is not having it. “How can you tell me ‘I love you’/Then do the things you do?/At least try and lie to me.” Un­-break our hearts, Toni.

Counterpoint

The Gunners by Rebecca Kauffman

Kauffman’s moving novel follows a group of childhood friends who reunite after one dies by suicide. Each character comes to terms with their dark pasts and uncertain futures -- like an intimate hangout session, dashed with suspense and a few extra layers of emotional beauty. You’ll find yourself thinking of Freaks and Geeks, The Big Chill, and maybe all those friends you’ve been meaning to text.

John P. Johnson/HBO

Barry

On HBO’s dark comedy, SNL alum Bill Hader kills in more ways than one. His titular Barry is a former Marine turned disillusioned hitman who heads to L.A. to snuff out a target, only to find unex­pected new direction in an acting class taught by a washed­-up thespian (played by Henry Win­kler). It’s a sublime and sad­-hearted surprise. (HBO, Sundays, 10:30 p.m.)

California by Diplo

The Florida-bred multihyphenate’s first solo release since 2013 includes six new jangly, palm-tree-infused tunes, along with appearances from worthy guest stars Lil Yachty, Santigold, and DRAM. It’s guaranteed to keep you warm and worry-free, especially until summer really hits.

Fox Searchlight

Isle of Dogs

Fans of Fantastic Mr. Fox now have another stylish stop­motion flick to swoon over. Master of quirk Wes Anderson has whipped up a moving animated adventure about a pack of quaran­tined dogs (led by Bryan Cranston) who help a young boy in a dystopian Japan recon­nect with his detained pup. Tears will be shed; fleas, not so much.

Patrick Harbron/FX

The Americans

Last season, FX’s spy-family drama burned slow as ice, but the final, sixth season promises a thrilling climax for Philip (Matthew Rhys) and Elizabeth Jennings (Keri Russell) and a historical, if fictional, reckoning between eternally squabbling frenemies America and Russia. Get a room, you two. (FX, Wednesdays, 10 p.m.)

Penguin Random House

What You Don't Know About Charlie Outlaw by Leah Stewart

This story of a red­-hot actor, who grapples with being kidnapped on a remote island while his ex grapples with dwin­dling fame, is more than a glitzy Hollywood tale. Inspired by real­-life celebrity stories, it’s a surprisingly insightful, even poi­gnant meditation on stardom.

Adam Rose/ABC

Roseanne

If only all revivals could get it as right as Roseanne, which is as funny, sweet, smart, and relevant as ever in its prime­time return. Don’t be put off by a hand­ful of political jokes -- the show’s focus is still the day­-to­-day struggles (and vic­tories) of the Conner clan. (ABC, Tuesdays, 8 p.m.)

Daisy Gilardini/Hulu

March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step

Thirteen years after the nature doc won both audiences and an Oscar, filmmaker Luc Jacquet and narrator Morgan Freeman return to the chilly tundra for a heartwarming follow­up about a penguin father and his (spoiler: also penguin) son. (Hulu)

