This Week's Must List: Rise, RuPaul and Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Rise
EP Jason Katims shines a spotlight on a high school theater department’s newbie director (Josh Radnor), its aspiring performers (Moana’s Auli’i Cravalho), and the controversial musical that rocks a Pennsylvania town. (Debuts March 13, 10 p.m., NBC)
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Nearly a decade after RuPaul’s zeitgeist-snatching reality series first sashayed into our living rooms, 14 new queens will go wig-to-wig as they vie for the crown in the much-anticipated 10th cycle. Between a cast bursting with both sea- soned and fresh-faced drag queens, and arguably the show’s best lineup of guest judges to date (hey, Shania Twain!), we’re predicting a runway walk to remember. (Premieres March 22, 8 p.m., VH1)
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
NBC’s latest live musical is of biblical proportions. The 1971 Broadway rock opera gets the all- star treatment with John Legend as Jesus Christ, Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene, and rock icon Alice Cooper as King Herod. With lyricist Tim Rice and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber exec- producing, you can expect a spectacle that remains true to the original pro- duction but still fills you with that holy Sunday feeling. (April 1, 8 p.m., NBC)
Tearing at the Seams by Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats
The Missouri native and his outfit of ace instrumentalists present an early contender for the most appropriately titled LP of 2018. The 12-track swells with soulful brass, infectious grooves, and Rateliff’s unmistakable warble.
For The People
On Shondaland’s suave legal drama, Britt Robertson stars as a ferociously intelligent and determined public defender working in New York federal court against a sea of vicious government attorneys. (Tuesdays, 10 p.m., ABC)
Thoroughbreds
Olivia Cooke and Anya Taylor-Joy engage in a daring tête-à-tête as two wealthy teens conspiring to murder a creepy stepfather. Writer-director Cory Finley’s dark comedy also stars Anton Yelchin in one of his final roles, as an ambitious if hapless drug dealer.
The Sparsholt Affair by Alan Hollinghurst
Sparsholt is only the latest multigenerational tapestry of British gay life from lauded author Alan Hollinghurst (The Line of Beauty), yet this book, ingeniously constructed and delicately written, is his best yet—a queer classic so achingly powerful, you’ll savor every page.
How to American: An Immigrant's Guide to Disappointing Your Parents by Jimmy O. Yang
Before returning this month as Jian-Yang on HBO’s Silicon Valley, the comedian is releasing a hilarious blend of memoir and self-help guide. Yang writes about his path from Chinese immigrant to TV star in a book filled with mischievous lessons like “How to Thuglife” and, of course, “How to Strip Club DJ.”
The Love Simon soundtrack
Love abounds in director Greg Berlanti’s coming-out comedy, but it also bops and bounces thanks to its peppy Jack Antonoff-exec-produced soundtrack, an anthem- filled album that balances modern voices like Troye Sivan and Haerts with uplifting classics from Whitney Houston and the Jackson 5.
Sea of Thieves
British developer Rare is officially back with this sprawling, cooperative open-world game. Team up with friends to sail the high seas and discover hidden treasure, attack other players’ ships, or just make music, drink too much rum, and stumble upon adventure together. A pirate’s life is a wonderful life, indeed. (Xbox One, PC)
Benji
Netflix’s redo of the 1974 flick finds the titular street pup with a penchant for strawberries befriending a pair of kids who look past his scruff and see the hero/detective within—which comes in handy when PG Benji foils some very PG-13 crooks. (Out March 16)