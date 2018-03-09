This Week's Must List: Rise, RuPaul and Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Nearly a decade after RuPaul’s zeitgeist-snatching reality series first sashayed into our living rooms, 14 new queens will go wig-to-wig as they vie for the crown in the much-anticipated 10th cycle. Between a cast bursting with both sea- soned and fresh-faced drag queens, and arguably the show’s best lineup of guest judges to date (hey, Shania Twain!), we’re predicting a runway walk to remember. (Premieres March 22, 8 p.m., VH1)