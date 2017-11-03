News
This Week's Must List: Superstore, Obama, and Thor
Posted on
more EW
1 of 10
Superstore
This sitcom about a group of quirky employees at big-box store Cloud 9 is at the top of its game in its third season. It's reminiscent of The Office (but with worse employees), and the cast has never had more chemistry. (NBC, Thursdays, 8 p.m.)
2 of 10
Thor: Ragnarok
Director Taika Waititi breathes new life into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a punchy script, vibrant visuals, and perhaps the franchise's most inspired stroke of casting genius to date: Cate Blanchett as Hela, the villainous (and fabulously costumed) Goddess of Death.
3 of 10
"Diane," Cam
Country music has no shortage of great songs about confronting your man's mistress, from Dolly Parton's "Jolene" to Loretta Lynn's "Fist City." Here, Cam flips the script with an irresistible, achingly human apology from the other woman that aims for the sweet spot between ABBA and Fleetwood Mac.
4 of 10
Bonfire by Krysten Ritter
The Jessica Jones star makes an auspicious literary debut with Bonfire, spinning a suspenseful, psychologically gripping story out of a lawyer's return to her hometown, where local secrets are uncovered and a larger scandal of corporate greed slowly reveals itself.
5 of 10
Obama: An Intimate Portrait
Pete Souza served as chief official White House photographer for all eight years of Barack Obama's presidency, with access that resulted in this gorgeously detailed visual biography. An Intimate Portrait captures the president in moments both intimately unguarded and infamously public.
6 of 10
SMILF
Mr. Robot alum Frankie Shaw created and stars on this refreshingly unfiltered Boston-set comedy that explores the good (a cute son!), the bad (dating is hard!), and the ugly (um, let's just say you'll see) of single motherhood. (Showtime, Sundays, 10 p.m.)
7 of 10
The Gifted
Five episodes in and this X-verse offering about a family on the run from a hostile anti-mutant government has consistently explored issues of identity without compromising its lively, inventive action. That balance of serious and showy is the series' own superpower. (Fox, Mondays, 9 p.m.)
8 of 10
Deadly Manners
A peculiar butler, a flirty maid, and a sketchy businessman. Everyone is a suspect in this Clue-like dark comedy about a dinner party disrupted by a murderous surprise. And much like the film version of the board game, this fun 10-episode podcast features a star-studded cast including Kristen Bell, LeVar Burton, and Denis O'Hare.
9 of 10
Mister Miracle
Batman writer Tom King and artist Mitch Gerads' mind-bending comic-book series, which follows superhero escape artist Mister Miracle (a.k.a. Scott Free), brings personality and moral complexity to a cosmic war between the forces of good and evil. It's by far the best comic on stands right now.
10 of 10
Alias Grace
On the heels of The Handmaid's Tale comes this powerful adaptation of Margaret Atwood's novel about real-life 19th-century killer Grace Marks (Sarah Gadon). The series uses Grace's recollection of her life to dramatize the horrors of being a woman in a patriarchal society. (Netflix)