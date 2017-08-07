Style Hunter

Style Hunter: How to Score the On-Screen Looks You Love

@isabella324 and @ruthiekinane

Posted on

more EW

1 of 10

Jonathan Prime/Focus Features; House of Harlow

Lorraine Broughton's (Charlize Theron) black dress in Atomic Blonde

 

Want to look as daring as a MI6 agent stuck in the middle of Cold War espionage? Slip into this slinky black number by House of Harlow available at revolve.com, now on sale for $139. B.Y.O. wig collection and badass attitude. 

More...

2 of 10

Terence Patrick/CBS; Zero + Maria Cornejo

Laura Linney's waistcoat on The Late Late Show with James Corden

We didn't think we could love the Ozark star any more, but then she wore this graphic waistcoat to talk to James Corden about ghosts on the July 26 episode of The Late Late Show. Get your Luna Waistcoat by Zero + Maria Cornejo at shopspring.com for $1050.

More...

3 of 10

ABC; Paige

Rachel's double-zipper jeans on The Bachelorette

While we love her glitzy gowns on The Bachelorette, we're also big fans of her more causal styles — like these black, double-zipper Paige jeans that she wasn't afraid to spill a little champagne on when the sight of a blimp ("Bimp! Bimp!") got her over-excited. Get your Edgemont Ultra-Skinny Jeans for $229 at Bloomingdale's.

More...

4 of 10

Phillippe Bosse/Freeform; Ganni

Adena's (Nikohl Boosheri) Bardot crop top on The Bold Type

Though she dresses more modestly in public, when Adena (Nikohl Boosheri) is in her own apartment, she plays with edgier styles — like this Grace cropped top by Ganni, available at Revolve for $114 — which she wears in ep. 5.

More...

5 of 10

Netflix; Red Bubble

Dev's (Aziz Ansari) "I Want Pasta" shirt on Master of None

You can get a slice of the action over at redbubble.com where Dev's pasta t-shirt from season 2, ep. 2 is available in multiple colors for just $19.50 -- that's cheaper than some bowls.  

More...

6 of 10

Frank Masi; Ray-ban

Mitch Buchanan's (Dwayne Johnson) Ray-Bans in Baywatch

If you're trying to one-up Zac Efron in the looks department, you have to be pretty stylish. Mitch managed to do that AND save lives wearing these original avaitor mirrored sunglasses, available at ray-ban.com for $200. 

More...

7 of 10

CMT; Alexander Wang

Maddie's (Lennon Stella) rose-print crop shirt on Nashville 

Nashville may be known for its music more than its fashion scene, but Maddie's always stealing the show in her boho-chic ensembles. You can get this Alexander Wang silk shirt that Maddie wore in season 5, ep. 20 at shopbop.com for $220. 

More...

8 of 10

Byron Cohen/Freeform; Cinq à Sept

Paige's (Bella Thorne) cold shoulder dress on Famous in Love

This 'Nova' dress by Cinq a Sept that Paige dons in episode 10 is available from saksoff5th.com for $199.99. Apparently it's dazzling enough to make every attractive male suitor on the show swoon. 

More...

9 of 10

E!; Adrianna Papell

Megan's (Christine Evangelista) beaded gown on The Arrangement

When you're dating a movie star (or, you know, in a contract relationship with one), you've got to look the part: Luckily, Megan (Christine Evangelista) found this glamorous gown from Adrianna Papell at Macy's, available for $260, which she wore in ep. 2.

More...

10 of 10

TV Land; Zara

Liza's (Sutton Foster) parka on Younger

Making coworkers believe you're 14 years younger than you really are means being on the cutting age of fashion. Look as stylish as Liza (regardless of age!) with this Parka with Embroidery and Pom Poms by Zara for $79.99.

More...

See Also

more EW

more News