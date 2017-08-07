Style Hunter: How to Score the On-Screen Looks You Love

Style Hunter
Lorraine Broughton's (Charlize Theron) black dress in Atomic Blonde
Want to look as daring as a MI6 agent stuck in the middle of Cold War espionage? Slip into this slinky black number by House of Harlow available at revolve.com, now on sale for $139. B.Y.O. wig collection and badass attitude.
Laura Linney's waistcoat on The Late Late Show with James Corden
We didn't think we could love the Ozark star any more, but then she wore this graphic waistcoat to talk to James Corden about ghosts on the July 26 episode of The Late Late Show. Get your Luna Waistcoat by Zero + Maria Cornejo at shopspring.com for $1050.
Rachel's double-zipper jeans on The Bachelorette
While we love her glitzy gowns on The Bachelorette, we're also big fans of her more causal styles — like these black, double-zipper Paige jeans that she wasn't afraid to spill a little champagne on when the sight of a blimp ("Bimp! Bimp!") got her over-excited. Get your Edgemont Ultra-Skinny Jeans for $229 at Bloomingdale's.
Adena's (Nikohl Boosheri) Bardot crop top on The Bold Type
Though she dresses more modestly in public, when Adena (Nikohl Boosheri) is in her own apartment, she plays with edgier styles — like this Grace cropped top by Ganni, available at Revolve for $114 — which she wears in ep. 5.
Dev's (Aziz Ansari) "I Want Pasta" shirt on Master of None
You can get a slice of the action over at redbubble.com where Dev's pasta t-shirt from season 2, ep. 2 is available in multiple colors for just $19.50 -- that's cheaper than some bowls.
Mitch Buchanan's (Dwayne Johnson) Ray-Bans in Baywatch
If you're trying to one-up Zac Efron in the looks department, you have to be pretty stylish. Mitch managed to do that AND save lives wearing these original avaitor mirrored sunglasses, available at ray-ban.com for $200.
Maddie's (Lennon Stella) rose-print crop shirt on Nashville
Nashville may be known for its music more than its fashion scene, but Maddie's always stealing the show in her boho-chic ensembles. You can get this Alexander Wang silk shirt that Maddie wore in season 5, ep. 20 at shopbop.com for $220.
Paige's (Bella Thorne) cold shoulder dress on Famous in Love
This 'Nova' dress by Cinq a Sept that Paige dons in episode 10 is available from saksoff5th.com for $199.99. Apparently it's dazzling enough to make every attractive male suitor on the show swoon.
Megan's (Christine Evangelista) beaded gown on The Arrangement
When you're dating a movie star (or, you know, in a contract relationship with one), you've got to look the part: Luckily, Megan (Christine Evangelista) found this glamorous gown from Adrianna Papell at Macy's, available for $260, which she wore in ep. 2.
Liza's (Sutton Foster) parka on Younger
Making coworkers believe you're 14 years younger than you really are means being on the cutting age of fashion. Look as stylish as Liza (regardless of age!) with this Parka with Embroidery and Pom Poms by Zara for $79.99.