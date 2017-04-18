Politics
11 Celebrities Who Ran for Political Office
Shirley Temple
Decades after she first hit the big screen as a child star, Shirley Temple made a run for the ballot box. The actress ran in the special election for California's 11th congressional district in 1967, falling to eventual winner Rep. Pete McCloskey.
Clay Aiken
Fans first met Clay Aiken in 2003, when the pop hopeful competed on the second season of American Idol. The singer went on to release a few studio albums before trying his hand at politics, running for the House of Representatives in 2014 for North Carolina's 2nd congressional district. While he won the democratic primary, the former reality star lost the general election to republican Renee Ellmers.
Sonny Bono
Sonny Bono successfully made the jump from music to politics. The Sonny & Cher performer became the mayor of Palm Springs, Calif. in 1982, and went on to serve as the U.S. Representative for California's 44th district from 1995 to 1998.
Roseanne Barr
Roseanne Barr's choice to run for president in 2012 made it all the way to the Green National Convention. The actress was edged out for the Green Party's presidential nomination by Jill Stein, who ran for the party in the general election.
Arnold Schwarzenegger
More than 25 years after he won a Golden Globe for his turn in Stay Hungry, Arnold Schwarzenegger won an election. The actor and body builder was named Governor of California in 2003, following his candidacy in the state's recall election.
Jesse Ventura
Jesse Ventura made it from the wrestling ring to the Governor's Residence. The former WWE star won his first election in 1990, becoming the mayor of Brooklyn Park, Minn., and went on to be named Governor of Minnesota in 1998.
Ronald Reagan
Long before he was the 40th President of the United States or even the 33rd Governor of California, Ronald Reagan was an actor appearing in movies like Dark Victory, Santa Fe Trail, and Kings Row.
Donald Trump
Donald Trump stepped into the Oval Office as the 45th President of the United States in January 2017, but just two years earlier, the reality star was serving as the host of The Apprentice, also previously earning acting credits with appearances in Zoolander, Two Weeks Notice, and an episode of Sex and the City.
Howard Stern
Howard Stern's candidacy for Governor of New York was derailed in 1994, when the then-Libertarian candidate took issue with the state's financial disclosure laws. The talk show host ended up pulling out of the election, which republican candidate George Pataki eventually won.
Al Franken
Senator Al Franken got his start on Saturday Night Live, years before he landed a gig representing the state of Minnesota in 2008.
Clint Eastwood
With dozens of acting credits to his name, Clint Eastwood won the election for mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif. in 1986.