Stars who got tattoos to mark their movie and TV roles

Gomez is a producer on Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, which tackled teen suicide at length across its first season. She and two cast members have semicolon tattoos, in reference to the show’s content and also to Project Semicolon, an organization dedicated to mental health advocacy. The tat references how a semicolon continues a sentence instead of ending it with an abrupt period, a metaphor for someone’s decision to keep living despite the inclination to take their own life.