Star Wars
See the Stunning Cosplay Mash-Ups at Star Wars Celebration
Posted on
Star Wars Celebration brought fans together in Orlando, Fla., from around the world — and many devised costumes that drew from universes beyond: Disney fairy tales, DC Comics, Marvel, and even The Walking Dead blended with the galactic saga. Here's EW's gallery of this weekend's best Star Wars cosplay mash-ups...
A Batman Stormtrooper posing with a Dark Jedi Batgirl, who takes her twin-lightsabers and sash from the villain Asajj Ventress.
Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before a New Hope - A Tusken Raider in the form of Oogie Boogie and Darth Vader in the pinstripes of Jack Skellington (with a Force-ghost Zero the dog.)
With his barbed wire-wrapped lightsaber blade, this Sith version of The Walking Dead's Negan dispenses rough justice for the dark side.
Beauty and the Wookiee. Ballroom Belle in Huttslayer Leia garb accompanies her furball prince. How about that? She likes them scruffy after all.
This remote control R2-Minion played "Yakety Sax" (from the old Benny Hill Show while it raced around the showroom floor.) It also babbles and makes fart noises.
Run-D.M.C. Stormtroopers. Very tricky.
Mary Poppins has ditched her umbrella for a green lightsaber. Picture her using Jedi mind tricks on unruly children.
A Care Bear version of an — specifically Thanks-A-Lot Bear, with a Death Star radiating a rainbow instead of a yellow star.
The Muppets Strike Back — Sam the Eagle and Kermit the Frog Snowtroopers flanking Darth Gonzo.
Full-on Disney and Pixar fusion: A Maleficent version of Kylo Ren; a Jedi Merida from Brave has forsaken her bow for a lightsaber; and a Belle-inspired Rey wields a staff designed like the candelabra Lumiere.
The final day of Celebration fell on Easter Sunday, which meant an appearance by Bunny Fett.
Two DC Comics variations on the Huttslayer Leia bikini — Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. The only thing missing is Joker the Hutt.
Droid on 'Roids. R2-D2 as a Robotech-style mecha.
Here we see a traditional Jedi with two Force-sensitive Disney princesses: Ariel from The Little Mermaid (with a Flounder-colored combat training drone) and Snow White, whose lightsaber is as red as a poisoned apple.
This cosplay is inspired by an actual Sesame Street parody called Star S'mores, with a Cookie Monster Han Solo who must resist devouring Leia's Oreo hairdo as well as his co-pilot, a Wookiee cookie. The "Groda" doll fusing Grover and Yoda is especially clever, since Frank Oz performed both.
Steampunk R2-D2.
Marvel's Silver Samurai crossed with the Dark Lord of the Sith.
Another Easter homage — a sacri-delicious tribute to the alien spies who helped steal the plans for the second Death Star. "Many Bothans died to bring us this information."
That does it for the cosplay of Star Wars Celebration 2017. May the Force be with you, costume designers.