Shaun White's best pop culture moments
Shaun White, pop culture icon
You probably know Shaun White best for his Olympic gold-winning snowboarding performances in 2006 and 2010 — and possibly his wonderfully fiery head of hair — but his performance doesn't end at the bottom of the slope. White has had many TV, movie, and music video moments over the years. Here's a handy roundup of the best.
The Girls Next Door (2007)
Is anyone surprised the Olympian had the chance to hit the slopes with the ladies of the Playboy Mansion on the E! series?
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (2010)
A home makeover and a visit from an Olympian? The Simpson family sure lucked out on this episode of the home renovation show. Of course he brought his skateboard along.
Friends with Benefits (2011)
In the 2011 comedy, White played himself but also the enraged friend of Mila Kunis' character who really wants to beat up Justin Timberlake. Maybe he had a premonition about JT's Super Bowl outfit?
"Howlin' For You" by The Black Keys (2012)
A parody of a movie trailer about a sexy assassin who sleeps with and then kills her victims, the music video sees White banged and hanged in the first 40 seconds.
American Dad! (2013)
An animated version of White popped up on the Fox animated sitcom. We don't think they got the hair color quite right, but close enough.
'City of Angels' by Thirty Seconds to Mars (2013)
The music video (directed by Jared Leto) was more of a short film and, in addition to White, included commentary from Kanye West, Juliette Lewis, Lindsay Lohan, Olivia Wilde, James Franco, Selena Gomez, Alan Cumming, and many more.
STRETCH (2014)
Ed Helms tries to coach White into being a better competitor, telling him, "Gold medals! You got a lot of them doesn't mean you can't be a better rider," before clearing his schedule to help him out.