Your Pop Culture Horoscope for September

VIRGO

Jane Campion, steady Taurus that she is, would never forget you on your birthday, Virgo, and she’s got something very special for you this season. You’ve probably spent the last four years obsessing over the first season of Campion’s superior Top of the Lake, and now, finally, just in time for your birthday, it’s back with a second installment, China Girl (Sept. 10). The meticulously crafted series adds Nicole Kidman and Gwendoline Christie to its cast for part two, which screened at Cannes earlier this year to great acclaim. Get ready to go to town picking this mystery apart, Virgo. You should never have to settle on your birthday.